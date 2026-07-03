Liberia: 'Regime Honor' - Bong Residents Reject Naming of Bong County University Agriculture College After President Boakai

Gbarnga — The decision by Bong County University (BCU) to name its newly designated colleges after prominent national and local figures, including President Joseph Boakai, has generated backlash, with critics arguing that the selection process ignored key contributors to the institution's creation while elevating individuals whose roles remain contested.

The controversy emerged following the university's announcement Thursday that its colleges -- formerly part of Bong County Technical College (BCTC) -- would be renamed in honor of selected national leaders, traditional authorities, and community figures whose contributions are said to have shaped education and development in the county.

However, the inclusion of President Boakai's name on the College of Agriculture, alongside the omission of several widely recognized local figures, has generated heated debate in Bong County, with residents questioning the criteria used in the naming process.

Among those missing from the list are Madam Suakoko, the legendary Bong County chief whose historical leadership is deeply tied to agricultural development in the region, and former Bong County District Three Representative Atty. George Sylvester Mulbah, widely credited as one of the principal legislative architects behind the establishment of Bong County Technical College.

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"Regime Honor"

Former Representative Attorney George Mulbah has criticized the university's decision, describing the naming process as what he termed a "regime honor" rather than a merit-based recognition of institutional founders.

According to him, the decision risks rewriting the historical record of how the institution came into existence and who truly championed its creation at the legislative level.

Mulbah, who served as a key lawmaker during the establishment of BCTC, maintained that his role in sponsoring and advocating for the legislation that created the college should not be overlooked.

During his tenure in the House of Representatives, he led the legislative push that resulted in the establishment of Bong County Technical College, with the expressed aim of expanding access to higher education for citizens across the county.

In a detailed defense of his legacy, Mulbah's supporters argue that his efforts laid the structural foundation upon which the current university system was built.

They are now urging the university administration to revisit its naming decisions to ensure that individuals who played foundational roles in the institution's creation are appropriately recognized.

Residents Voice Strong Opposition

Public reaction across Bong County has been swift and deeply divided, with many residents taking to community discussions and social media platforms to express dissatisfaction.

In Gbarnga, resident Obe Smith questioned the decision to name one of the colleges after President Boakai, arguing that the recognition does not reflect the historical struggle behind the institution's creation.

"The place that decision came from to name our colleges in honor of people we don't even know or have no contribution in bringing our university to this status, especially the one they called "Joseph Boakai College of Agriculture, should rethink," Smith said.

Let Lofa County name one of their colleges in his honor. How can you disrespect all our people who fought for this?"

Another resident, M. William Kollie, also criticized the exclusion of former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor and Atty. Mulbah from the list of honorees.

"Leaving former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor and Hon Mulbah out while recognizing President Boakai and William T. Womba is a disservice," Kollie said. Credit should be given where it is due, and everyone who made a meaningful contribution deserves to be acknowledged fairly."

On social media, sentiments have been even more direct. Frederick Kerkulah, a Bong County native, dismissed the decision outright. "I see no reason for President Boakai name being even mentioned," he wrote on Facebook.

Similarly, George Flomo questioned the justification behind honoring President Boakai in the agricultural sector.

"So the people of Bong County are telling the public that the lady who established that college before turning to university is not supposed to be on any of those colleges? Or even the former Vice President Taylor's role couldn't be recognized?" he wrote. "What exactly is President Boakai's role in Bong County agriculture sectors?"

Another resident, Irene George, raised concerns about the basis for the recognition. "How has he helped in improving food security in Liberia? I am curious to know," she posted.

Meanwhile, Terrance Diggs emphasized what he described as selective recognition in the naming process. "Leaving former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor and Hon Atty George Mulbah out while recognizing President Boakai and William T. Womba is a disservice," Diggs said. "Recognition should never be selective when honoring those who have helped shape our county's progress."

In a more critical tone, Charles T. Kamara, a native of Bong County, also questioned the agricultural justification for naming a college after the sitting president."An agriculturist that cannot even produce food to feed the people of Foya... Bong County people making fun," he wrote.

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University Defends Decision

Despite the backlash, Bong County University has defended the naming process, stating that the decision was approved by its Board of Trustees as part of a broader effort to honor individuals whose contributions have impacted both Bong County and Liberia.

According to the university's Public Relations Officer, Marcus Malayea, the renaming reflects a transition from Bong County Technical College to full university status, marking a new era in its institutional development.

The approved names include: William Gabriel Kpoleh College of Education, Joseph Nyuma Boakai College of Agriculture, Botoe Barclay College of Engineering, Sumo Moye College of Health and Natural Sciences, William T. Womba College of Business and Public Administration, Gormalone Walker College of Information Technology.

Malayea maintained that each honoree was selected based on their perceived contributions to education, governance, leadership, or community development.