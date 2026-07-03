Nigeria: Motul, Winpart By Cfao, Energy Switch Partner to Expand Access to Premium Lubricants in Nigeria

Motul, the globally recognized leader in high-performance lubricants, has partnered with Winpart by CFAO, the aftermarket division of CFAO Mobility Nigeria, and Energyswitch, a leading fuel retail network, to enhance the availability of premium automotive lubricants by successfully branding eight Energyswitch fuel stations in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing customer access to authentic Motul products while creating a more convenient and integrated automotive care experience for motorists.

The branded stations, strategically located across Ibadan, will serve as trusted points of sale for genuine Motul lubricants, enabling customers to purchase premium products alongside their regular fueling needs.

Speaking during the official press conference held at the CFAO Mobility head office in Victoria Island, Lagos, Eric FANTODJI, General Manager, Winpart by CFAO, described the initiative as a major step towards bringing world-class automotive solutions closer to consumers.

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"This partnership reflects our commitment to making high-quality automotive products more accessible to Nigerian motorists. By leveraging Energy Switch's retail network, we are creating convenient touchpoints where customers can confidently access genuine Motul lubricants and benefit from the performance, protection, and reliability they deliver", he said.

According to the company, the partnership reinforces the shared commitment of Motul, Winpart by CFAO, and Energy Switch to improve vehicle maintenance standards, promote product authenticity, and deliver enhanced value to motorists.

Through this collaboration, customers will benefit from Improved access to genuine Motul lubricants, Increased consumer confidence through trusted retail outlets, and greater convenience through integrated fuel and lubricant services.

The initiative also addresses the growing need for authentic automotive products in the Nigerian market by providing motorists with verified points of purchase and reducing the risks associated with counterfeit lubricants.

Mr. Olugbenga Adediwin, Managing Director, Energyswitch Allied Oil Services Limited, noted that the collaboration aligns with the company's vision of offering customers a comprehensive automotive service experience beyond fuel retail.

"Our partnership with Motul and CFAO Mobility allows us to enhance customer value by providing access to globally trusted lubricants within our stations. This is an important step in improving the overall experience for motorists."

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The successful branding of the eight stations represents the first phase of the collaboration, with plans to explore additional opportunities to expand the model to other locations and markets.

As Nigeria's automotive sector continues to evolve, Motul, Winpart by CFAO, and Energyswitch remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive performance, accessibility, and customer satisfaction.