Nigeria: PFIPC Scandal - Atiku Gives Tinubu 7 Days to Prove or Risk Complicity Charge

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress ADC, Atiku Abubakar, has given President Bola Tinubu a seven-day ultimatum to order a transparent, comprehensive and independent investigation into the scandal rocking the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council PFIPC, warning that failure to do so would deepen public suspicion that powerful interests in government benefited from the alleged fraud.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the former vice president said the controversy had moved beyond ordinary forgery allegations into a full-blown crisis of institutional credibility, and that many Nigerians seeking public sector appointments may have been duped through a racket that enjoyed official protection.

Atiku said the explanation offered by the Presidency through Bayo Onanuga did not add up and had left more questions than answers, questioning how one man could allegedly create an office for himself, secure office space within a government facility, meet with foreign embassy delegations, pay courtesy visits to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, and process staff salaries through official channels without the knowledge of anyone in government.

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"If the government wants Nigerians to believe that one man single-handedly created an office for himself, secured office space within a government facility, held meetings with foreign embassy delegations, paid courtesy visits to the EFCC, processed staff salaries through official channels, allegedly operated institutional accounts, and carried on all these activities without the knowledge, approval, negligence or collaboration of anyone within government, then that narrative raises even more troubling questions than it answers," he said.

He said that while Adeniyi Adeyemi, the man at the centre of the scandal, must face the law if he committed fraud, the more pressing question was what kind of government system allowed such an elaborate operation to pass through budgetary, administrative, security and institutional channels undetected. "Haba. Nigerians cannot be asked to swallow such a story whole," he said.

Atiku argued that the accused's antecedents could not explain away the institutional processes he reportedly navigated, asking whether it was his character that secured budgetary allocations for a supposedly fictitious office, or his antecedents that got him office space within a government facility, or his dubious nature that enabled him to hold meetings with foreign delegations, legislators and public officials. "At some point, we must separate an individual's alleged conduct from the institutional systems that either enabled it or failed to detect it," he said.

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He noted that public records had reportedly shown the PFIPC captured in the 2026 Appropriation Act with a budgetary allocation running into billions of naira, and that fresh reports indicating the Office of the Head of the Civil Service had allegedly approved the recruitment of over 300 personnel into the agency had changed the nature of the scandal.

According to him, budget preparation and civil service recruitment were structured processes involving multiple institutions and could not happen by accident.

Quoting the novelist Chinua Achebe, Atiku said a man asked to carry a basket of eggs does not break them all and then blame the road, insisting the Presidency could not continue blaming one man while declining to account for the official systems that gave life to the scandal.

He said the intervention of Prince Adeyemi, who has denied the allegations and claimed powerful figures are attempting to silence him, made an independent inquiry more urgent, adding that only a full investigation -- not press statements -- could establish the truth.

"Nigeria deserves the truth. Quietly investigating the matter and addressing the lapses would have been better than publicly presenting a story that collapses under its own contradictions. The President must order a comprehensive, independent investigation immediately. Anything short of that will amount to complicity by silence," he said.