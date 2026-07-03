Mozambique President Hails Rwanda's Security Role in Cabo Delgado

Mozambique's President Daniel Chapo has praised the contribution of Rwanda Security Forces (RSF) in the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado province.

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Speaking during a visit to the RSF Headquarters in Mocímboa da Praia on Thursday, July 2, Chapo paid tribute to Rwanda's military deployment, saying it had played a major role in protecting civilians and stabilising the northern Mozambican province located on the coast of the Indian ocean.

According to statement by Rwanda Defence Force, Chapo expressed his gratitude to the government of Rwanda, particularly to the President of the Republic of Rwanda, for the "unwavering support provided to Mozambique in combating terrorism in Cabo Delgado."

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He also commended the Rwanda Security Force for its dedication, professionalism and commitment to protecting civilians and restoring security.

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Chapo underscored the importance of the partnership between the Rwanda Security Force and the Mozambique Armed Defence Forces (FADM), saying he appreciated strong cooperation between the two forces in the fight against terrorism and pledged continued collaboration.

The visit formed part of Chapo's official tour of Cabo Delgado Province.

President Chapo was accompanied by the country's Minister of National Defence, Maj Gen Cristóvão Artur Chume, FADM Army Commander Maj Gen André Rafael Mahunguane, Chief of Staff of the Mozambican Navy Brig Gen (Commodore) Óscar Agostinho Lucas, and other senior government officials.

Before meeting Rwandan commanders, the President visited Mozambican troops deployed in Mocímboa da Praia. He was later received at the district's airport by the Rwanda Security Force Joint Task Force Commander, Brig Gen CM Mujuni, together with other senior RSF officers, before holding discussions with the force's leadership.

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Rwanda first deployed security forces to Cabo Delgado in July 2021 at the invitation of the Mozambican government to help combat terrorists linked to the Islamic State group. The insurgency had claimed thousands of lives, displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians and disrupted economic activity in the gas-rich province.

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Joint operations by Rwandan and Mozambican forces have since improved security in several districts, allowing displaced communities to return, schools and businesses to reopen, and major liquefied natural gas investments to progressively resume.

The Rwandan contingent has also grown since the initial deployment, with more than 6,000 personnel currently serving in Mozambique under the bilateral security cooperation between the two countries.