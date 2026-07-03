Liberia: Ex-President Weah Congratulates Trump On U.S. 250th Independence Anniversary

Former President of Liberia, George Manneh Weah, has extended warm congratulations to the Government and people of the United States of America, as well as U.S. President Donald J. Trump, ahead of the country's 250th Independence Anniversary, to be celebrated on July 4, 2026.

In a formal press statement issued from Paynesville on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, former President Weah described the milestone as a "historic and exceptional occasion" in the national life of the United States, noting the long-standing friendship and partnership between Liberia and the U.S.

Addressing President Trump directly in his congratulatory message, Mr. Weah expressed appreciation and goodwill on behalf of Liberia, emphasizing shared values of democracy, peace, and international cooperation.

"I have the great pleasure to extend warm felicitations to you, and through you, to the Government and friendly People of the United States of America, on the exceptional occasion of the 250th Independence Anniversary of your Great Country," Weah stated.

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The former Liberian leader further conveyed his best wishes for the continued prosperity of the United States as it marks the significant national milestone, describing the occasion as a moment of reflection on the country's historical journey and global influence.

He also extended personal well-wishes to President Trump, commending his leadership and expressing hope for continued wisdom in guiding the American people.

Weah concluded his message by wishing President Trump "personal well-being and continued wisdom," adding that he hopes the United States will continue "steadily on the irreversible path to sustained peace, stability, and prosperity."

The statement was issued by the Office of Former President George Manneh Weah and underscores Liberia's tradition of maintaining strong diplomatic ties with the United States, a country widely regarded as Liberia's long-standing historical partner.