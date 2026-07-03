Liberia: Wataf Advocates for Greater Investment in Taxpayer Education

The Executive Secretary of the West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF), Jules Tapsoba, today called for greater investment in taxpayer education as a critical pillar for building public trust, improving voluntary tax compliance and strengthening domestic revenue mobilisation across developing countries.

Mr. Tapsoba made the remarks while participating in the international webinar, "Taxpayer Education in ATI Partner Countries: Foundation and Practice," organised under the Addis Tax Initiative (ATI).

The virtual event brought together tax policy experts, tax administrations and development partners to exchange experiences on taxpayer education strategies and their contribution to stronger tax systems.

Speaking during a panel discussion on regional experiences, Mr. Tapsoba said modern tax administration requires more than enforcement measures, stressing that sustainable compliance depends on taxpayers understanding the tax system and having confidence in the institutions that administer it.

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"Taxpayer education is no longer simply about informing taxpayers of their obligations. It is about creating trust, improving transparency and building a cooperative relationship between tax administrations and citizens."

Drawing on the TADAT framework, Mr. Tapsoba noted that effective taxpayer education should communicate tax laws in simple and understandable language, clearly explain taxpayers' rights and obligations, provide timely and accessible information, maintain regular dialogue with taxpayers, and respond to taxpayers' concerns. He described these principles as essential elements of modern tax administration.

The Executive Secretary also highlighted WATAF's contribution to strengthening taxpayer education across West Africa by supporting regional cooperation among member tax administrations.

He explained that WATAF facilitates technical assistance, peer learning, capacity-building programmes and policy dialogue to help members strengthen taxpayer services and promote voluntary compliance.

He further underscored the importance of partnerships in advancing taxpayer education, noting WATAF's collaboration with organisations including the International Budget Partnership (IBP), civil society organisations, parliamentarians, senators and universities to promote citizen engagement, fiscal transparency and constructive dialogue between tax administrations and taxpayers.

He cited WATAF's recent engagement with Nigeria's Tax Ombudsman as an example of how regional exchanges can strengthen taxpayer protection, improve dispute resolution mechanisms and promote fairness within tax systems.

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Looking ahead, Mr. Tapsoba reaffirmed WATAF's commitment to supporting its members through technical assistance, regional cooperation and strategic partnerships aimed at building tax systems that are transparent, responsive and trusted by citizens.

The webinar formed part of ATI's implementation of the Seville Declaration on Domestic Revenue Mobilisation, which seeks to strengthen taxpayer engagement, accountability and the social contract in partner countries. It also featured presentations from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Directorate General of Taxes of Madagascar, followed by an interactive discussion on lessons and experiences from different regions.