Nigerian Talking Drummer Kira Africa Spotlights African Culture in Scotland

Nigerian talking drummer and cultural performer, Esther Akintade, popularly known as Kira Africa, was among the invited guests at the 10th anniversary celebration and book launch of the Centre for African Research on Enterprise and Economic Development (CAREED), held at the University of the West of Scotland in Paisley.

The event, organised by the University of the West of Scotland in collaboration with CAREED, brought together academics, institutional leaders and members of the African community to commemorate the centre's 10 years of research and engagement on African enterprise, culture and economic development.

Based in Edinburgh, Kira Africa delivered a speech and cultural performance centred on the theme, "Beyond Borders: How African Culture and Creativity Fuel Trade and Development." During her presentation, she spoke about the role of African culture and creative industries in fostering cross-cultural connections, preserving heritage and contributing to development.

Her presentation was witnessed by guests including Professor Victor Olawale Adetimirin of Edo State University, who attended as Special Guest of Honour, John Struthers, Chancellor of Mount Kenya University and Honorary Consul for Ethiopia in Scotland, Dr Adebisi Adewole, Director of CAREED, and Dr Festus Olatunji, Director of African Forum Scotland.

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Speaking after the event, Kira Africa described the invitation as an important moment in her career.

"As a Nigerian talking drummer in Scotland, this moment reminds me that our stories, traditions and talents have the power to connect people across borders," she said.

Kira Africa has worked as a professional cultural performer for more than five years, specialising in the Yoruba talking drum, African drumming, Afrobeat and other cultural performances. She has appeared at universities, cultural festivals, international events and community programmes in different locations.

Reflecting on the significance of participating in the anniversary programme, she said the experience highlighted the place of African cultural knowledge in academic and professional spaces.

"This opportunity is deeply meaningful because it represents the growth of a dream that started many years ago in Nigeria. It also shows that African creatives have valuable stories and traditions that deserve a place in academic, cultural and professional spaces," she said.