Nigeria: Osun 2026 - Igbonna Market Traders Endorse Ambo for Governor

Osogbo — Traders and market leaders at the popular Igbonna Market in Osogbo have endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), ahead of the August 15, 2026, Osun State governorship election.

The traders, who turned out in large numbers, said their endorsement was based on their confidence in Oyebamiji's preparedness and capacity to transform Osun State.

Speaking on behalf of the market leadership, the Secretary of the Market Association, Mrs. Okunoye Temitope, said the endorsement was made under the leadership of the Babaloja-General of Osun State, Chief David Iyiola, with the backing of traders in the market.

She urged members of the market to vote massively for the APC candidate in the forthcoming election.

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"We are here to endorse our incoming governor, Bola Oyebamiji. On behalf of my boss, Chief David Iyiola, the Babaloja-General of Osun State, and with the support of everyone in this market, we endorse Bola Oyebamiji as the next Governor of Osun State.

"I urge members of this market to come out en masse and vote for Bola Oyebamiji in the August election because we need many things in this market, and our incoming governor has promised to address our needs," she said.

Responding, Oyebamiji described the endorsement as a major boost to his campaign, saying the support from traders and market leaders was unprecedented.

"This is a great moment for the APC in Osun State. For thousands of market men and women to gather here and endorse me, the APC candidate, is worthwhile and unprecedented. I am very happy to witness this show of support," he said.

Oyebamiji promised that, if elected governor, his administration would support traders through their cooperative societies by providing interest-free loans and grants to expand their businesses.

"Our plans for the markets are to support traders through their cooperative societies with interest-free loans and grants. We will also extend similar support to artisans across the state.

"Government is about the welfare and security of the people. We will ensure that this market and other markets across the state are adequately secured," he added.