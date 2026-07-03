Nigeria: Lions Club Seeks Government Partnership to Tackle Out-of-School Crisis

The Lions Club International has said it will partner with the government to address the growing number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, warning that the trend poses a serious threat to the country's future.

Speaking during the inauguration of the 2026/2027 Lions Year in Osogbo, the Governor of Lions Clubs International District 404B6, Lion Sunday Akere, said the alarming number of out-of-school children requires the collective efforts of government and other stakeholders.

Akere said the club would engage government on policies aimed at addressing the root causes of the problem, including promoting responsible parenting and ensuring that children receive proper education and care.

"We are going to partner with government to ensure that it realises the danger inherent in people giving birth without a corresponding commitment to raising and educating their children. The Nigerian government must ensure that we put a stop to that. We cannot afford to allow these children to become enemies of the country in the future," he said.

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Describing the rising number of out-of-school children as "a keg of gunpowder," Akere warned that the consequences of failing to address the challenge could be devastating.

"The present surge in out-of-school children is like a keg of gunpowder. No one knows when it will explode, and the consequences would be damning. For this reason, government must urgently introduce policies to check the menace," he added.

Outlining the club's priorities for the 2026/2027 service year, Akere said it plans to raise funds for the establishment of a food bank and the construction of a Lions House in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

According to him, the club aims to raise ₦250 million through its investiture and public presentation to execute the projects.

"The focus of our Investiture/Public Presentation will be to raise the sum of ₦250 million for the construction of a Lions House and Food Bank in Osogbo.

"As your District Governor, I am committed to leading with integrity, transparency, openness, collaboration and purpose. I ask for your prayers, cooperation and active participation as we work together to make our district a shining example of service and leadership," he said.