Burkina Faso: World Bank Group Appoints Nicola Pontara As Division Director for Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger

press release

Bamako — The World Bank Group has announced the appointment of Nicola Pontara as Division Director for the Sahel countries - Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Chad.

In his new role, Mr. Pontara will lead the strategic dialogue with the World Bank's key partners and ensure the coordination of its engagement in the four Sahel countries. Its action will focus on promoting jobs through strategic investments in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, digital connectivity and human capital, to support inclusive and sustainable growth.

"It is with pride and a deep sense of responsibility that I will serve the Sahel, a region where I started my career," said Nicola Pontara, Division Director for Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger. "Within the World Bank Group, I look forward to working closely with governments, technical and financial partners, the private sector, and civil society to support the region's development priorities. Together, through the new Country Partnership Frameworks (CPFs), we will support sustainable economic recovery, job creation, and climate resilience."

An economist by training, Mr. Pontara joined the World Bank in 2000 through the Young Professional program. He has extensive experience leading programs and teams in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, East Asia and the Pacific, and Europe and Central Asia, while leading strategic dialogue with governments and partners.

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An Italian national, he specializes in fragile contexts and has worked to develop policies adapted to conflict-affected countries. He also helped establish the Center for Conflict, Security and Development in Nairobi, led the World Bank office in Juba, South Sudan, and held country manager positions in La Paz, Vientiane, and Belgrade. He holds a Ph.D. from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) and authors regularly on poverty, natural resources, and European integration.

Mr. Pontara will be based in Bamako, Mali, where he will lead the World Bank Group's strategic engagement and country partnership frameworks across a portfolio of nearly $15 billion across the four countries.

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