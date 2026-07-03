Liberia: Senate Opens Investigation As Senator Duncan Seeks Full Disclosure On Ownership, Lease Revenue, and Management of Landmark Government Property

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate has initiated an investigation into the management and financial administration of the Pan African Plaza in Sinkor following a formal request by Sinoe County Senator Crayton Duncan for government institutions to account for revenues generated from leasing the prominent public facility.

The decision came after Senator Duncan submitted a communication to the Senate Plenary on Thursday, urging lawmakers to exercise their constitutional oversight responsibility by demanding comprehensive information regarding the ownership, legal status, and financial operations of the building, which currently serves as the One UN House.

According to Senator Duncan, the Pan African Plaza represents one of Liberia's most valuable public assets, yet very little information is available to the public concerning how rental income from the property is managed or whether proceeds are being deposited into government accounts.

He argued that Liberians deserve complete transparency regarding the administration of the facility, stressing that accountability for national assets remains an essential pillar of good governance.

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"The Pan African Plaza was constructed with support from the Government of Libya and remains one of the country's most significant public properties," Senator Duncan stated in his communication. "However, questions continue to exist regarding its ownership, financial performance, and the management of revenues generated from its commercial use."

The lawmaker called on the Executive Branch to provide official records detailing the property's legal ownership and custodial arrangements, including the agreements under which the building was originally constructed and subsequently transferred to the Government of Liberia.

He further requested that authorities disclose the total amount of revenue collected through lease agreements, office rentals, and other commercial activities over the past three fiscal years if the property is indeed owned or managed by the Liberian Government.

Senator Duncan also wants government officials to explain how those revenues have been utilized, including whether the funds are deposited into the Consolidated Fund, retained by a particular government institution, or allocated for other authorized public purposes.

To ensure a thorough review, Senator Duncan proposed that several government ministries and agencies appear before the Senate to provide documentary evidence and respond to questions from lawmakers.

Among the institutions he identified are the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, which is expected to explain the treatment of rental revenues within the national budget; the Ministry of Public Works, responsible for information relating to the property's maintenance and custodianship; and the Ministry of Justice, which would provide clarification on ownership documents and any legal agreements associated with the building.

He also requested the appearance of officials from the Liberia Revenue Authority to account for tax collections and lease payments, as well as representatives of the General Services Agency to explain property management responsibilities and tenancy records.

Senator Duncan maintained that obtaining these records would strengthen public confidence in the government's management of national assets while reinforcing the Legislature's constitutional responsibility to ensure transparency and accountability.

Following deliberations, the Senate Plenary endorsed the request and mandated its Judiciary Committee to investigate the issues raised by the Sinoe County lawmaker.

The committee is expected to invite the relevant government ministries and agencies to provide detailed reports on the Pan African Plaza's ownership structure, financial performance, and management arrangements before presenting its findings to the full Senate.

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The Pan African Plaza was constructed between 1979 and 1983 through a joint investment initiative involving the Governments of Liberia and Libya. Standing approximately 44 meters high with ten floors, the structure remains one of the tallest commercial buildings in Liberia.

The property was historically managed under the Liberian-Libyan Holding Company before that entity was dissolved in 2015. Responsibility for the building later became associated with the Pan African Real Estate Corporation, while the facility currently accommodates numerous United Nations agencies operating in Liberia.

The Senate's investigation is expected to determine whether existing management practices comply with Liberia's financial and legal requirements and whether revenues generated from one of the country's most valuable public properties are being managed in a transparent and accountable manner.