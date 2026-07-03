Liberia: CBL Holds Engagement With Stakeholders On Plan for Second Phase of National Financial Education

Monrovia — The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) on June 30 convened a one-day stakeholders' meeting to begin consultations on the second phase of the National Financial Education Campaign, reaffirming its commitment to improving financial education and advancing financial inclusion across the country.

The engagement, held at the CBL headquarters in Monrovia, brought together representatives from commercial banks, financial institutions, universities, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Federation of Liberian Youth, and other key stakeholders to review the achievements of the first phase of the campaign and identify priorities for its expansion.

Opening the meeting, CBL Deputy Governor for Operations, Dr. Musa Dukuly, described the first phase of the National Financial Education Campaign as a major milestone, noting that the initiative successfully reached all fifteen counties of Liberia through a series of community outreach activities aimed at improving financial literacy.

He stressed that the success of the next phase will depend on stronger collaboration among stakeholders and renewed commitment to empowering Liberians with practical financial knowledge.

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Dr. Dukuly further emphasized that expanding financial education will support the country's digital transformation agenda by encouraging greater adoption of digital financial services, particularly among market women and other underserved communities.

Also speaking at the meeting, Cllr. P. Alphonsus Zeon, Head of Corporate Communications and Chairman of the Financial Education Working Group, said the second phase of the campaign will place greater emphasis on partnerships to broaden the campaign's reach and impact.

"We intend to broaden the scope of our partners to enhance the implementation of the financial education program," Cllr. Zeon said. "An expanded pool of partners will make the delivery of this program more impactful. That is why we are engaging all of you today--to gather your ideas and strengthen this important national initiative."

Providing an overview of the first phase of the campaign, Madam Lisa Diasay, President of the Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL), presented the findings of the endline assessment, highlighting significant improvements in financial knowledge, behavior, and public confidence resulting from the campaign.

According to Madam Diasay, positive public perception of the Central Bank of Liberia increased from 44 percent at baseline to 55 percent at endline. She noted that the assessment also recorded substantial improvements in financial behavior, with saving practices increasing from 77 percent to 88 percent and investment practices rising from 68 percent to 86 percent. In addition, the proportion of Liberians who reported setting financial goals increased from 55 percent to 79 percent, reflecting greater awareness of the importance of financial planning.

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She said the findings demonstrate the growing effectiveness of the National Financial Education Campaign in equipping Liberians with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to make informed financial decisions.

"As the Central Bank of Liberia and its partners continue to expand financial education initiatives nationwide, our shared goal remains to build a financially literate population that is empowered to save, invest, plan for the future, and contribute to a stronger and more inclusive economy," Madam Diasay stated.

The meeting provided stakeholders with an opportunity to exchange ideas, strengthen collaboration, and develop practical recommendations for the next phase of the campaign.

Discussions focused on expanding outreach, increasing stakeholder participation, and ensuring that financial education reaches more communities across Liberia.

The Central Bank of Liberia reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with government institutions, financial sector stakeholders, development partners, educational institutions, and civil society organizations to promote financial literacy as a key driver of financial inclusion, economic empowerment, and sustainable national development.