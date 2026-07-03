Liberia: LNP Unveils Reform Blueprint to Rebuild Public Trust, Modernize Policing

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) on Thursday unveiled an ambitious 2026-2030 Strategic Plan, setting out a comprehensive roadmap to restore public confidence, strengthen professionalism, modernize law enforcement operations, and transform the institution into a more accountable, people-centred police service.

The five-year blueprint was officially launched at the Monrovia City Hall before senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, development partners, civil society representatives, and security stakeholders.

Providing an overview of the initiative, Assistant Commissioner of Police Teta Wilson said the launch demonstrates the LNP's renewed commitment to institutional reform and improved service delivery.

Wilson explained that the Strategic Plan focuses on strengthening operational effectiveness, enhancing officers' welfare, improving accountability mechanisms, expanding community engagement, and rebuilding public trust in the police.

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Delivering the keynote address, Inspector General of Police Gregory O. Coleman described the plan as a practical blueprint for restoring confidence in the Liberia National Police while ensuring justice becomes fair, timely, and accessible.

"Today is more than the launch of a strategic plan. "Today is the renewal of a national promise," Coleman declared. "A promise that the people of Liberia deserve safety without fear, justice that is fair, timely and accessible, and policing that is professional, accountable, humane and centered on the people."

Acknowledging years of public frustration over policing, Coleman admitted that many Liberians have viewed the police through "the lens of frustration, delay, mistrust, and unmet expectations," saying the new strategy responds with concrete reforms rather than promises.

The Police Chief said the reform agenda places significant emphasis on improving officers' welfare through better housing, healthcare, professional training, mental wellness support, family assistance, and career development.

"We cannot demand world-class policing from unsupported officers," Coleman said, arguing that improved welfare would enhance professionalism, reduce misconduct, and improve service delivery.

He also appealed to the Executive Branch, the National Legislature, and Liberia's international development partners to substantially increase investment in the security sector.

"Security cannot run on goodwill alone. Reform cannot be financed by speeches. Professional policing requires investment," he stressed.

Coleman said the LNP requires functional police stations, operational vehicles, modern communications equipment, forensic capabilities, advanced investigative technology, and stronger police training institutions to effectively deliver security services across the country.

Calling security a shared national responsibility, he urged Liberians to actively support law enforcement by reporting crimes, preserving evidence, rejecting mob justice, respecting lawful authority, and participating in community policing initiatives.

"The police and the public must not stand apart. We must stand together," he added.

Coleman also challenged young people to direct their energy toward nation-building rather than violence, while encouraging women, civil society organizations, and the media to continue partnering with the police to promote accountability and strengthen public confidence.

Addressing members of the force, the Inspector General reminded officers that the success of the Strategic Plan ultimately depends on their conduct.

"It demands discipline. It demands integrity. It demands courtesy. It demands courage," he noted. "Wear the badge with humility. Exercise authority with restraint. Serve with honor."

Representing Justice Minister N. Oswald Tweh, Solicitor General Augustine C. Fayiah described the Strategic Plan as more than a policy document, saying it reflects a national commitment to building a professional, accountable, and community-centred police service capable of strengthening the rule of law and restoring public confidence.

Fayiah reaffirmed the Ministry of Justice's commitment to supporting reforms that improve the capacity of law enforcement officers while promoting stronger collaboration between the police and the communities they serve.

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Also speaking, Ugo Okeh, Country Representative of the International Development Law Organization, described the launch as a significant milestone in advancing the rule of law and democratic governance in Liberia.

Okeh explained, that a professional and accountable police service remains fundamental to protecting human rights and maintaining public confidence in state institutions, reaffirming IDLO's commitment to supporting reforms that promote transparency, professionalism, gender inclusion, and community policing.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police said the successful implementation of the 2026-2030 Strategic Plan will depend on sustained government financing, continued support from development partners, and active participation by citizens in building a safer, more secure, and law-abiding Liberia.