Liberia: Lemu's CEO Dewalt Refutes Labor Abuse Claims, Blames Rivals 'Jealousy' for 'Fake News'

Gardnerville — Lemu's Clearing and Forwarding Services Chief Executive Officer, William Dewalt, has refuted media reports accusing him of labor exploitation, political connections, and profiteering through foreign business interests, calling the claims "false and misleading."

In a press conference, Dewalt said the allegations were spread by "pay agents" intent on damaging his reputation.

"There is this speculation in the media that 90 percent of our staff have no formal employment contracts, no social security registration, and no medical insurance. That's wrong," he said.

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He added, "Everybody that's here, has the contract file. It's in the office." Dewalt attributed the accusations to envy from competitors.

"It's jealousy, envy. I'm a young man who is very farsighted. When you are determined and want to see yourself to a certain level, you will have enemies," he said. He recounted the company's growth as evidence of his determination.

"The first trucks I took were seven. I knew seven trucks could not hold 20 containers. So I took another loan, bought more trucks, and paid the bank back. Today, we have 18 trucks, and I'm not stopping," he said.

Dewalt insisted the campaign was designed to tarnish his reputation in Liberia's logistics sector. "These are pay agents. They want to bring everybody down once it's not them. But my clients still trust me, my trucks are still moving, and my staff is still working. "

Responding to concerns about labor practices, Dewalt said his company pays drivers on time, provides medical support when needed, and ensures all trucks are covered by compliance insurance.

"Drivers come to work from 8 to 5 o'clock. If the driver goes beyond the hours, we pay them for that. For vessel discharging cargo, which is 24 hours, we even give them bonuses beyond the overtime rate," he explained.

He added that the best drivers receive additional rewards. "Last year, five drivers were given bonuses for working hard," he said.

The company currently employs about 35 staff. "If people are not being paid well or handled well, you will not have employees here. Regardless of the situation in Liberia, nobody would be working for us if we had bad labor practices."

While acknowledging the absence of formal medical insurance, Dewalt said the company covers medical expenses directly.

"We give our drivers medical support when they are sick. When the driver goes to the hospital and comes back with a bill, we give them the cash, or even before they go," he said.

Addressing claims of political ties with President Boakai, Dewalt described the accusation as a blatant lie.

"That is a blatant lie. I have no connection with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai," he said. "He's our president; we support him because he's the president of Liberia, but I don't know him personally. I'm not a politician and will never be one. I have worked in the private sector for nearly 26 years and have never held any government position."

Dewalt also denied collusion with foreign investors. "I don't have a Chinese partner. I clear the goods, deliver them, and get paid for the service. That's not a partnership. That's not profit-sharing," he said.

He explained that Lemu's Clearing provides services to various clients, including foreign businesses, who pay for those services as part of normal transactions.

"I'm a Liberian business. The majority of the businesses I deal with are foreign partners. The economy is controlled by the Lebanese and the Indians. We have to find our way in that space as Liberians.

Dewalt, however, urged Liberians to support each other rather than tear each other down. "If we don't stop this, it's a bad thing for Liberia. Young people need to find something to do; small businesses will grow. We started from nothing to where we are. I work hard every day. The authority knows me there, and the management knows me there. I labor for where I am today."

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In an interview, drivers employed by the company backed Dewalt's claims.

Sidiki Sangare said management provides hospital support when workers are ill. "For me, if I'm sick, they can send me to the hospital. I get my salary on time," he said.

Deputy Chief Driver Mohammed Kenneh praised Dewalt's leadership. "Between Mr. Dewalt and me, I don't have any bad things against him. Since I started working here, he has really taken care of me. When workers are sick, they get hospital money. The people I know here, they retire them, they pay all of them off."