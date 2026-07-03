Liberia Opens Third Nap Validation Deck - Two-Day Workshop Reviews National Plan On Women, Peace and Security

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia(GoL) on Wednesday, July 1 opened a two-day national validation workshop for its Third National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security, a document meant to guide the country's response to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 through 2031.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection convened the workshop in collaboration with UN Women and the African Union, with support from the governments of Ireland and Sweden.

Officials from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Justice, Local Government and Defense along with civil society organizations and women's rights groups, took part.

Gender Minister Gbeme Horace-Kollie told participants the workshop reflects a broader national effort to strengthen accountability and expand women's role in governance and peacebuilding.

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"The convening of this national validation workshop is a testament to our collective resolve to strengthen institutional accountability, deepen women's participation in peacebuilding and governance, and uphold our national, regional, continental and international commitments," Minister Horace-Kollie said.

Liberia became the first country in Africa to adopt a National Action Plan on Resolution 1325 in 2009. Two successive plans have followed, including the second, which ran from 2019 to 2025. The new plan carries a budget of US$410 million, less than half the US$29 million budget of the previous plan.

The government's lead consultant on the drafting process, Ghoma Karloweah, told participants the smaller figure reflects a push for a more realistic and achievable plan after large portions of the second plan's activities went unfunded.

Ms. Karloweah stated that the third plan is built on five pillars: prevention, protection, participation, relief and recovery and coordination and accountability.

She added that consultations held in nine counties revealed emerging concerns the new plan will address, including digital violence against women, sexual exploitation in mining communities, climate-related insecurity and violence against women in politics.

She also cited gains recorded under the second plan, including an increase in women's representation in the Armed Forces of Liberia.

Minister Horace-Kollie put that figure at roughly 4 percent in 2022 rising to 7 percent in 2024, coinciding with the appointment of Liberia's first female defense minister. Women's representation in local governance positions rose from 8 percent to 11 percent over the same period, according to the consultant.

UN Resident Coordinator Christine Umutoni said Liberia's experience developing the plan, including county-level consultations, sets an example for other nations still building their own national action plans.

She noted the plan gains added weight as Liberia serves its 2026 to 2027 term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Dr. Sally Wangamati, representing the African Union Office of the Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, urged Liberia to prioritize localizing the plan so it reaches communities directly.

She also pressed the government to ratify the African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Girls, noting Gambia recently became the first country to do so.

"Across Africa, we must move from commitments to results, by investing in women's leadership, strengthening accountability, ensuring sustainable financing and localizing implementation so that every woman and girl can experience the dividends of peace," Wangamati said.

Abul Hasnat Monjurul Kabir, UN Women's Liberia country representative, said the plan supports the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which covers governance, rule of law, social cohesion and human capital development.

"For UN Women, this work is at the heart of our mandate," Kabir said. "We support women's leadership, women's participation in peace and security decisions, protection from violence and stronger accountability for commitments made to women and girls."

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Representatives of the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Local Government and civil society groups, including the Women NGO Secretariat of Liberia and the National Civil Society Council of Liberia, also addressed the workshop, pledging support for the plan's implementation.

Representatives of the embassies of Ireland and Sweden, both longtime funders of Liberia's earlier national action plans, also spoke, welcoming the consultative process behind the new draft and reaffirming their continued partnership as the plan moves toward launch.

The first day of the workshop focused on formal presentation and technical review of the draft plan.

Organizers said the validation process is expected to culminate in endorsement by the National Steering Committee and relevant national authorities, clearing the way for the plan's official launch and nationwide rollout.

The consultant told participants the endorsed document is expected to be presented at the UN General Assembly in September.