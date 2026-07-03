Nigeria: Rotary Districts 9111, 9112 Unveil Healthcare, Education Projects in Lagos, Ogun

The leadership of Rotary International Districts 9111 and 9112 has announced a series of humanitarian and healthcare initiatives aimed at improving the wellbeing of residents across Lagos and Ogun States.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists at the Rotary Centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, the District Governor of Rotary International District 9111, Bukola Bakare, disclosed plans to construct and equip a 60-bed mental health facility at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Yaba as part of her administration's flagship projects.

According to Bakare, the initiative is designed to strengthen mental healthcare support and improve access to quality treatment for Nigerians battling mental health challenges.

She further revealed that Rotary Districts 9111 and 9112 would jointly commit no less than N50 million towards large-scale medical outreach programmes targeted at underserved communities.

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Bakare also highlighted other interventions lined up by the district, including the sponsorship of 250 non-Rotarians to the newly inaugurated Peace Institute at Olabisi Onabanjo University. She added that the district would continue promoting inclusion through its "Ability Without Limits" initiative designed to support Persons Living with Disabilities.

On membership growth and fundraising, she said the district was working towards increasing its membership strength by 20 percent while also targeting a minimum of 700,000 dollars in contributions to the Rotary International Foundation.

Also speaking, the District Governor of Rotary International District 9112, Layi Abidoye, announced that the district had commenced the training of teachers across Lagos and Ogun States as part of efforts to improve educational standards.

Abidoye disclosed that District 9112 was equally embarking on the construction of a Specialist Eye Hospital in Imota, Lagos, with an estimated cost of N350 million.

He explained that the district had intensified breast cancer awareness and screening campaigns after discovering that breast lumps are not exclusive to women, noting that men are also vulnerable to the disease. He said the screening programme would benefit both Rotarians and members of the public.

According to him, Rotary is also investing in maternal and child healthcare through the training of midwives and support for hospitals in order to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates.

Addressing safety concerns, Abidoye stated that the district plans to install fire alarm systems and sprinklers in public buildings while also educating residents on fire prevention and emergency response measures.

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He added that Rotary District 9112 would launch grassroots football competitions across three local government areas as a pilot initiative aimed at engaging young people positively through sports.

Other projects unveiled by the district include the donation of 100 computers to secondary schools as well as free eye and ear examinations for pupils in selected public primary schools.

Abidoye further revealed that the district had established a media centre to enhance public awareness of Rotary's humanitarian activities and encourage more individuals to support the organisation's charitable causes.