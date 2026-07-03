Liberia: Judge Throws Out Case Against Vicky Gray, Finds No Evidence Linking Her to Alleged Assault

Monrovia — The Monrovia City Court has dismissed all criminal charges against Dr. Vicky Gray, ruling that prosecutors failed to establish probable cause connecting her to an alleged violent assault at Cigar Bar in Sinkor, while ordering three of her co-defendants to stand trial on lesser offenses.

In a final ruling delivered Friday, July 3, Stipendiary Magistrate L. Ben Barco acquitted Dr. Gray of allegations including aggravated assault, simple assault, menacing, criminal conspiracy and disorderly conduct, concluding that the prosecution's case against her rested largely on speculation rather than credible and corroborated evidence.

The case arose from an altercation in the early hours of June 21, involving complainants Stephen Weah, Joseph C. Weah Jr., and Emmanuel Bonu, who alleged they were attacked by men identified as Dr. Gray's security personnel after she allegedly ordered them to "beat them all."

However, after hearing testimony from four prosecution witnesses, including the lead police investigator, the court found no sufficient evidence linking Dr. Gray to the alleged assault.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Lone Witness Not Enough

Central to the prosecution's case was testimony from media personality Grace Hawa Weah, who claimed she overheard Dr. Gray instruct her bodyguards to "beat them all" moments before the violence erupted.

But Magistrate Barco ruled that her testimony stood alone without independent corroboration.

The court noted that Grace Weah admitted no audio or video recording was capturing the alleged statement and acknowledged that Dr. Gray did not physically participate in the fight.

Meanwhile, complainant Joseph Weah Jr. admitted under cross-examination that he never actually heard Dr. Gray issue any verbal command, saying he merely interpreted her hand gestures as directing the attack.

Stephen Weah also confirmed that Dr. Gray never physically assaulted him.

"The testimony of Grace Weah stands alone," the court ruled. "The law requires that criminal liability be established by evidence showing direct participation, instigation, or conspiracy. Mere suspicion or inference is insufficient."

Police Investigation Also Failed to Link Gray

The ruling further relied on testimony from Liberia National Police investigator George K. Quaye, who informed the court that the police investigation was discontinued before completion after the complainants sought to withdraw the case.

Quaye testified that although investigators confirmed a fight occurred at Cigar Bar, they could not determine who specifically committed the assaults.

He also disclosed that Dr. Gray was never interrogated during the investigation and that police reached no findings implicating her in the incident.

Citing Liberian Supreme Court precedent, the magistrate held that probable cause must be based on credible evidence rather than speculation.

Court Rejects Aggravated Assault Charge

The court also dismissed the aggravated assault charge against the remaining defendants, finding several inconsistencies in the prosecution's evidence.

While the complaint alleged the victims became unconscious and were rushed to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center due to severe injuries, testimony presented in court indicated the complainants were instead transported by police to the Airfield Depot and later to Central Police Station before seeking treatment elsewhere.

Magistrate Barco described the conflicting accounts as undermining the prosecution's narrative.

The court further observed that although the complainants sustained bruises and lacerations, prosecutors failed to present medical evidence establishing the serious bodily injury required under Liberia's aggravated assault statute.

No medical report from JFK Medical Center, the hospital cited in the complaint, was produced.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Three Defendants Face Trial

Despite clearing Dr. Gray and dismissing the aggravated assault count, the court ruled that sufficient probable cause exists for three remaining defendants to stand trial before the Circuit Court on charges of simple assault, menacing, criminal conspiracy and disorderly conduct.

The magistrate held that eyewitness testimony identifying alleged attackers, coupled with evidence describing threats made during the altercation and the coordinated nature of the incident, satisfied the legal threshold for those offenses.

Following the ruling, state prosecutors immediately excepted to the portion acquitting Dr. Gray and dismissing the aggravated assault charge, notifying the court of their intention to pursue the legal remedies available under Liberian law.

The decision marks a major development in one of the closely watched criminal cases, narrowing the prosecution's case and removing Dr. Gray from further criminal proceedings unless a higher court overturns the City Court's ruling.