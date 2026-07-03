Cameroon: The Archbishop of Douala Denounces - 'Inhumane Prisons and a Corrupt Justice System'

Yaoundé — Forced disappearances, arbitrary detention and inhumane prison conditions are among the grave abuses denounced by Archbishop Samuel Kleda of Douala in a pastoral Letter on prison conditions published at the end of June.

Recalling the teaching of Jesus -"I was in prison and you came to visit me" (Mt 25:36)--Archbishop Kleda explains: "This letter is intended as an act of truth and pastoral charity, born not out of a spirit of controversy, but from a sense of duty and urgent compassion. Its purpose is to denounce the systemic injustice surrounding the arrest, detention and imprisonment of many Cameroonian citizens."

"It seeks to expose the intolerable practice of abductions and solitary confinement, the degrading and abusive conditions in police stations and gendarmerie posts, the reality of the prison system, the corruption that plagues the entire judicial system, and the frequent violations of criminal procedures," the Archbishop states. He describes this as "a grave situation that calls for a change in mindset on the part of all of us, as well as a transformation of our institutions."

Even before addressing conditions inside the country's prisons, the Archbishop draws attention to the plight of missing persons.

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"People are arrested and abducted, often without a warrant, by officers in uniform or in civilian clothes. They simply disappear, only to be held in secret locations. Their phones are switched off and every trace of their whereabouts erased. Their terrified families move from one police station to another, from courthouse to barracks, only to encounter denial, indifference or even threats," he writes.

"This practice of secret detention in unknown--and sometimes unofficial--locations constitutes a blatant violation of the law," Archbishop Kleda stresses.

Conditions inside the country's 'official' prisons are equally alarming, beginning with healthcare and sanitation.

"Access to medical care is little more than an illusion," the Archbishop says. "Prison clinics are poorly equipped and medical staff are overwhelmed. Contagious diseases such as tuberculosis, scabies and typhoid spread uncontrollably. Prisoners living with HIV or diabetes see their health deteriorate rapidly because of the lack of treatment. Food, deficient in both vitamins and calories, is insufficient to sustain inmates whose health is already compromised. Their survival often depends on support from relatives or on the prison black market."

The situation of women and minors is particularly distressing. "This reality is even harsher for vulnerable prisoners," Archbishop Kleda notes. "Women in detention lack access to basic feminine hygiene products. Some are imprisoned together with their infants, whose future is compromised as they grow up behind bars without conditions conducive to normal development. Minors, who should be separated from adults and provided with appropriate educational support, are often abandoned to themselves, exposed to the law of the strongest and to various forms of abuse and exploitation."

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According to the Archbishop, these abuses are made possible by "corruption and perversion of justice." In particular, he points to the widespread abuse of pre-trial detention. "What should be an exceptional measure has become the norm, often lasting for years and effectively turning people presumed innocent into convicted prisoners. This denial of justice amounts to a double punishment: deprivation of liberty and the denial of the right to a fair trial within a reasonable time."

Recalling that imprisonment should serve both to "protect society and provide convicted persons with an environment where, in full respect for their dignity, they can reflect, repent and acquire the skills necessary for successful reintegration into society after their release," the pastoral Letter concludes with an appeal to the conscience of all.

"The way we treat prisoners is a measure of our relationship with God. Ignoring their suffering means ignoring Christ. Committing ourselves to alleviating their suffering and restoring justice means serving Christ."