Nigeria: Fire Breaks Out At Fuel Terminal in Lagos

The incident occurred at the fuel terminal located along the Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway, although authorities had yet to determine the cause of the fire as of the time of filing this report.

A fire broke out on Friday at the Bono Energy Terminal in the Coconut area of Olodi Apapa, Lagos, prompting an emergency response from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS).

The incident occurred at the fuel terminal located along the Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway, although authorities had yet to determine the cause of the fire as of the time of filing this report.

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The LSFRS stated that firefighters were at the scene working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby facilities.

In a brief statement shared on Friday, the agency's spokesperson, Shakiru Amodu, noted that emergency responders had been deployed to tackle the incident.

"The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently curbing a fire explosion at Bono Energy Terminal on Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway, by Coconut, Olodi Apapa, Lagos. Update to follow," Mr Amodu said.

There was no immediate information on casualties or the extent of damage caused by the fire.

The incident has raised concerns because Apapa is home to several petroleum storage facilities and other critical industrial infrastructure, making rapid emergency response essential whenever fires occur in the area.

Fire outbreaks at petroleum storage facilities pose significant risks to lives, property and the environment, particularly in densely industrialised areas such as Apapa. Prompt containment is critical to preventing secondary explosions and disruption to fuel distribution.

More details later...