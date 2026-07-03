Somalia: Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Begin Formal Withdrawal From ICC

Ouagadougou — Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have formally launched the process of withdrawing from the International Criminal Court (ICC) after submitting official notifications to leave the Rome Statute, according to a statement from the Assembly of States Parties to the court.

The three military-led Sahel nations had announced in September 2025 their intention to quit the ICC, accusing the court of disproportionately targeting African countries and serving what they described as neo-colonial interests.

The International Criminal Court, headquartered in The Hague, prosecutes individuals accused of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression when member states are unable or unwilling to do so.

Under the Rome Statute, a state's withdrawal does not take effect immediately but becomes effective one year after the formal notification is deposited.

The move comes amid sweeping political realignments across the Sahel region. Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have already withdrawn from Economic Community of West African States and established the Alliance of Sahel States, a regional alliance aimed at strengthening security and political cooperation.

The three governments argue that international institutions have failed to treat African states fairly, while the ICC has maintained that it will continue carrying out its mandate in accordance with international law and the principle of accountability.