Nigeria: Ganduje Denies Defection Rumours, Says He Remains in APC

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has dismissed reports alleging that he has defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), insisting that he remains a committed member of the ruling party.

Ganduje described as false and politically motivated the posters circulating on social media claiming that he had left the APC.

He said the claims were part of a deliberate misinformation campaign aimed at misleading the public, creating confusion among party supporters and generating unnecessary political speculation.

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In a statement issued by Muhammad Garba, chief of staff to Ganduje stressed that he had never considered leaving the APC, a party he once led as National Chairman.

He maintained that reports linking him to the NDC lacked both political and logical basis.

Ganduje further stated that the APC remains the country's largest political party and continues to attract support under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He reaffirmed his commitment to working with the party leadership to advance the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda.

The former APC chairman also disclosed that those behind the production and circulation of the alleged defection posters had been identified, warning that legal action would be taken if the materials were not withdrawn and the spread of the claims did not stop immediately.

He urged party members, supporters and the general public to disregard the posters, insisting that they do not reflect his political position or intentions.