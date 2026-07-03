Nigeria: Bayelsa Govt Rejects PDP's Poverty Claims, Defends 6-Year Record

The Bayelsa State Government has dismissed claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that Governor Douye Diri's administration has failed to address hunger and poverty, insisting it has implemented wide-ranging programmes and projects aimed at improving residents' welfare over the past six years.

Responding to the opposition's criticism in a statement on Friday, the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, described the allegations as misleading, saying the administration had made significant investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture and youth empowerment.

She listed major projects, including the Nembe-Brass Road, the second phase of Glory Drive, the new state secretariat complex, and several road and bridge projects, which she said had improved connectivity and expanded economic opportunities across the state.

Koku-Obiyai also highlighted agricultural initiatives such as the Bayelsa State Livestock Development Programme and government support for cassava and rice farming, saying they were designed to increase food production and strengthen food security.

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According to her, the administration has also implemented skills acquisition programmes, grants for small businesses, scholarships and employment initiatives targeted at youths and women.

"The claim that nothing has been done to address poverty does not reflect the realities on ground. Governor Douye Diri's administration has deliberately pursued policies that place the welfare of Bayelsans at the centre of governance.

"We acknowledge that the current economic challenges are largely driven by national economic realities affecting every state of the federation. However, Bayelsa has continued to cushion the impact through strategic investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture and social empowerment programmes," she said.

The commissioner maintained that despite prevailing economic challenges nationwide, the state government remains committed to mitigating their effects through sustained investments and targeted social intervention programmes.

However, the Bayelsa State chapter of the PDP had earlier urged Governor Diri to make the fight against hunger and poverty the administration's top priority in the second half of 2026, arguing that worsening economic hardship has left many residents struggling to meet their basic needs.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Ikaebimo Mark, the opposition party said rising living costs and declining purchasing power had continued to worsen the plight of Bayelsans despite increased derivation revenue and federal allocations to the state.

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The PDP also expressed concern that several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) announced by the government had yet to translate into tangible investments capable of creating jobs or stimulating industrial growth.

It urged the administration to implement policies that would expand economic activities, support small and medium-sized enterprises, empower youths and women, and improve the standard of living across the state.

"The time has come for the administration to refocus its policies and programs to become genuinely people-centered.

"The PDP reiterates its readiness, as a responsible opposition party, to support every genuine effort aimed at addressing the current hardship, hunger, and poverty confronting Bayelsans.

"The party is willing to contribute robust and constructive policy ideas and practical solutions in the overriding interest of the state," the statement said.

The opposition party further called on the government to strengthen institutions, invest in industries with high employment potential, pursue aggressive skills acquisition programmes and implement a deliberate wealth creation and employment generation strategy capable of restoring economic confidence.