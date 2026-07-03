Nigeria: 2027 - APC Candidates Urge Ondo Members to Accept Primary Results, Shun Protests

Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 National Assembly elections in Ondo State have appealed to party members to accept the outcome of the party's primary elections and avoid protests, stressing that unity is essential to securing victory in the general elections.

The appeal was made on Friday in Akure after the candidates returned from Abuja, where the APC concluded the uploading of results from its National Assembly primary elections.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, the APC flag bearer for Ondo West/Ondo East Federal Constituency, Michael Akintomide, urged aggrieved party members to remain calm and respect the supremacy of the party, noting that the National Working Committee (NWC) had concluded the primary process in line with the party's constitution.

"There is no need for agitation. For clarity's sake, the National Working Committee has spoken and there is party supremacy. Whatever they are saying on social media that is contrary to the position of the party should be ignored. Even if there are protests, don't join them. Believe in the process. The process has produced credible candidates," Akintomide said.

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He reaffirmed that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa remains the leader of the APC in Ondo State and expressed confidence that the governor and the party leadership would work together to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Reacting to concerns that disagreements arising from the primaries could affect the APC's electoral fortunes, Akintomide described such disputes as a normal feature of internal party contests.

"People have the right to express their displeasure. However, at the end of the day, we will come to the round table and understand that the party is superior to every personal interest. We will all come together as one and emerge victorious," he added.

Also speaking, the APC candidate for Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency, Jimi Odimayo, called on party members to unite behind all candidates produced through the primaries, saying the APC remained one family despite the competition during the nomination process.

Odimayo thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC National Working Committee and the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for what he described as their roles in the successful conduct of the primary elections.

"I advise all party members to accept the candidates of the party. I advise them to unite and work for the progress of the party. We have a fantastic relationship. It's one family," he said.

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The director-general of the Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG) in Ondo State, Olumuyiwa Asagunla, said the reception organised for the candidates was aimed at appreciating President Tinubu and the APC National Working Committee for their support for the party in the state.

According to him, the group has continued to mobilise, sensitise and empower residents across Ondo State since its inauguration in March 2024 and remains optimistic that the APC will improve on its electoral performance in the 2027 general elections.

Asagunla attributed the optimism to what he described as the achievements of the Tinubu administration and the developmental projects attracted to Ondo State.

He, however, stressed the need for reconciliation within the party, urging members to place the APC above personal ambitions and work together to secure victory in the forthcoming general elections.