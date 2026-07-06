Cote d'Ivoire: BRVM Rally Continues As Composite Index Nears 460 Points

The BRVM extended its rally in the week ended July 3, with all major indices rising as buyers remained active across the regional exchange. The benchmark Composite gained 2.20% to 459.70 points, while the BRVM 30 rose 2.36% to 216.15 points. The BRVM Prestige advanced 0.70% to 176.37 points, and the BRVM Principal posted the strongest index performance, rising 3.81% to 333.69 points.

Trading volumes increased 27.13% to 13,814,473 shares from 10,886,648 the previous week. Transaction value, however, fell 11.36% to CFA8.21 billion from CFA9.27 billion, showing that activity remained strong in volume but weaker in value. Equity market capitalization rose 2.20% to CFA17,709.3 billion.

BOA Côte d'Ivoire was the most traded stock by value, with CFA1.02 billion in transactions, equal to 12.46% of total weekly turnover. Société Générale Côte d'Ivoire followed with CFA668.9 million, while Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Togo recorded CFA557.4 million.

ETIT led the market, rising 27.03% to CFA47 as investor enthusiasm continued. SICOR Côte d'Ivoire gained 18.72% to CFA5,200, while Total Senegal rose 15.57% to CFA4,045. UNIWAX Côte d'Ivoire posted the steepest decline, falling 22.67% to CFA1,535 after reporting a CFA624 million net loss for 2025.

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Key Takeaways

The BRVM's week 27 performance shows a market still driven by strong buying momentum, with 34 stocks rising against 13 decliners. The Composite moving close to 460 points confirms the strength of the rally, but the decline in traded value shows that liquidity is not rising evenly across the market. ETIT again played a major role, lifting volumes and leading weekly gains, but low-priced stocks can make market activity look stronger than turnover suggests. Banking stocks remained important to market value, with BOA Côte d'Ivoire and Société Générale Côte d'Ivoire among the most traded names. UNIWAX's sharp fall also shows that investors are reacting quickly to weak results, especially when earlier expectations are reversed by year-end losses. In fixed income, the bond market recovered after 2 weeks of decline, with capitalization rising 0.30% to CFA13,146.9 billion. Activity was concentrated in Senegal's 6.60% 2025-2030 bond. Overall, equities remain firm, but investors are becoming more selective around earnings quality and liquidity.