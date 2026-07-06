Nigeria's d'Tigers Make Loud Statement With Blowout Win Against Rwanda

6 July 2026
This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria's D'Tigers made a loud statement in Luanda, Angola yesterday that they mean business as they delivered a blowout win over Rwanda, 62-106.

Playing the men from Kigali in the first-round game of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 African Qualifiers inside the Pavilhao Multiusos de Luanda,

D'Tigers seized control early, built a double-digit lead in the opening quarter, and extended the margin in every period.

The final score reflected complete control from start to finish.

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Caleb Agada set the tone for the Nigerian senior men's team with a stellar all-around performance, finishing with 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 8 assists in 24:32.

The guard added 4 steals and 1 block, shot 5-of-7 from the field-including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc-and posted a game-high +33 plus/minus and 25 efficiency.

He orchestrated the offence and anchored the defence, putting on a show at both ends.

Uche Iroegbu provided a spark with 17 points, 6 assists, and 5 steals in 26:27, while Christian Mekowulu contributed 13 points and 7 rebounds in just 15:31. Chimezie Metu chipped in 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block, and Ike Iroegbu added 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists.

On the other side, Prince Twa led Rwanda with 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists, including an 8-point burst in a span of 1:52 spanning the end of the third and start of the fourth quarter.

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