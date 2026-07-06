Nigeria Issues Stern Warning to South Africa Over Killings of Citizens

Nigeria on Sunday sharply escalated diplomatic pressure on South Africa, warning that it could activate unspecified measures against Pretoria if the persistent killings and targeted attacks on Nigerian nationals continue, following the deaths of two Nigerians within days amid renewed xenophobic tensions.

The warning, one of the strongest issued by Abuja in recent years over the safety of its citizens in South Africa, came as the Federal Government condemned what it described as a disturbing pattern of extra-judicial killings, hate speech and growing Afrophobic violence, insisting that South African authorities must urgently bring perpetrators to justice.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government said the continued attacks had reached an intolerable level, declaring that while Nigeria remained committed to diplomacy and African solidarity, its patience should not be mistaken for weakness.

"We wish to place the Government of South Africa on notice that if the situation continues to persist, all options remain on the table, some of which will be activated if the uncultured and provocative trend of intolerance and apartheid-style behaviour of South Africa against foreigners is not addressed," the statement by the spokesperson of the ministry, Kimiebi Ebienfa said.

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The latest diplomatic row was triggered by the killing of two Nigerians on June 28.

One of the victims, Emeka Iroegbu, was allegedly tortured to death by officers of the Tshwane Metro Police in Sunnyside, Pretoria, during what the ministry described as "gruesome interrogation techniques."

The ministry further alleged that the same officers had earlier, on April 20, been responsible for the extra-judicial killing of another Nigerian, Nnaemeka Ekpenyong, noting that despite the identities of the four officers being known to the South African Police Service (SAPS), no arrests had been made.

In a separate incident, Musa Yunana Joe, popularly known as "Big Joe," was reportedly shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his shop in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

Describing the incidents as part of a wider pattern of violence against foreigners, the Federal Government questioned the safety of Nigerians living in South Africa and accused some groups of deliberately criminalising Nigerian migrants to justify attacks against them.

It said the repeated killings, particularly those allegedly involving law enforcement officers, raised serious questions about state responsibility under international law.

The ministry also condemned recent remarks reportedly made by a spokesperson of the South African Government urging Nigerians leaving the country because of xenophobic protests to disclose where illegal drugs were hidden.

Abuja described the comments as inflammatory, unprofessional and capable of inciting hatred against Nigerians, warning that public officials should refrain from making sweeping statements that reinforce dangerous stereotypes.

It equally criticised anti-immigrant organisations such as March on March and Operation Dudula, accusing them of fuelling violence against fellow Africans through hate campaigns and xenophobic mobilisation.

The government demanded immediate investigations into the latest killings and other unresolved cases involving Nigerian victims, insisting that criminal allegations against anyone should be handled through due process rather than mob justice or extra-judicial executions.

While assuring Nigerians in South Africa that diplomatic engagement with Pretoria would continue, the ministry urged them to remain vigilant, avoid violence-prone areas and relocate to safer neighbourhoods where necessary.

It also disclosed that the evacuation of registered Nigerians who wish to return home is continuing.

The government appealed to Nigerians at home not to embark on reprisals against South African businesses or citizens, stressing that dialogue remained Nigeria's preferred option in resolving the crisis.

The latest warning revives longstanding tensions between Africa's two largest economies over repeated xenophobic attacks against African migrants, particularly Nigerians.

Relations between Nigeria and South Africa have experienced periodic strain since the end of apartheid, despite both countries maintaining strong diplomatic, political and commercial ties and jointly playing leading roles within the African Union.

Beginning in the late 2000s, waves of xenophobic violence in South Africa claimed dozens of lives and destroyed businesses belonging to foreign nationals. Nigerians have frequently featured among the victims, alongside migrants from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Somalia, Ethiopia and other African countries.

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The attacks reached global attention during the widespread anti-foreigner violence of 2008, while renewed outbreaks in 2015 and 2019 triggered strong diplomatic protests from Nigeria. The 2019 violence forced the Federal Government to boycott the World Economic Forum on Africa held in Cape Town, while Air Peace evacuated hundreds of stranded Nigerians back home.

Although both governments subsequently established diplomatic mechanisms, including an Early Warning Mechanism and the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission, reports of harassment, extra-judicial killings and attacks against Nigerians have continued to surface.

Sunday's strongly worded statement signals Abuja's toughest posture in recent years, suggesting that beyond diplomatic protests, Nigeria may be considering additional measures should South African authorities fail to halt the killings and prosecute those responsible.

With xenophobic demonstrations once again gaining momentum in parts of South Africa, the latest developments threaten to reopen one of the most contentious issues in relations between the continent's two leading powers.