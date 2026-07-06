Nigeria: Troops Rescue Additional Six Lassa School Students, Pledge to Rescue Others Unharmed

Abuja — The Headquarters of Joint Task Force (North-east), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), has announced that troops have rescued six additional abducted students of Government Day Secondary School, Lassa, and pledged to continue ongoing search and rescue operations until all the remaining victims are recovered unharmed.

The victims, comprising four adults and two infants, were rescued at Talakawa in Chibok Local Government Area.

According to the Acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, the rescue followed sustained air and ground exploitation supported by credible intelligence.

He explained that the victims, who were abducted in Mussa, Askira/Uba Local Government Area in May, had been rescued and evacuated to a secure location, where they are undergoing comprehensive medical evaluation and receiving appropriate care.

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Captain Goni said: "Headquarters of Joint Task Force (North-east), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), wishes to inform the public that troops have recorded another significant breakthrough in the ongoing search and rescue operation to recover the abducted students of Government Day Secondary School, Lassa.

"Operation Hadin Kai has also provided immediate relief materials and basic necessities to alleviate the effects of their ordeal, while arranging for their safe reunification with families.

"This latest success further demonstrates the effectiveness of the coordinated search and rescue efforts by Operation Hadin Kai and reinforces the unwavering commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Borno State Government, security agencies and auxiliary forces to the safe recovery of all abducted persons."

Troops, he said, remain in aggressive pursuit of the fleeing terrorists, maintaining relentless pressure along their withdrawal routes and denying them freedom of action.

"During the exploitation of the terrorists' withdrawal axis, troops recovered 50 rounds of PKT ammunition abandoned by the insurgents, further highlighting the effectiveness of the sustained offensive and the disordered nature of the terrorists' retreat under intense military pressure.

"Operation Hadin Kai reassures the public that search and rescue operations will continue with renewed vigour until every remaining victim is safely accounted for," he said.

The Theatre Command urged all law-abiding citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movements or activities to the security agencies.

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The public was equally advised to disregard unverified information capable of causing unnecessary anxiety.

He concluded that OPHK remains resolute in its mandate to protect lives and property, decisively defeat terrorism, and restore enduring peace and stability across the North-east.