Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau Strengthen Military Cooperation On Regional Security

PORT HARCOURT -- Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening military cooperation to address evolving security challenges and promote peace and stability across West Africa.

The commitment was made during bilateral talks between the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, and the Chief of the Armed Forces of Guinea-Bissau, Major General Tomas Djass, in Port Harcourt.

The meeting formed part of activities marking the 163rd Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL 2026).

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According to the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the discussions focused on deepening military cooperation to combat transnational security threats, strengthen institutional capacity and enhance regional peace.

Shaibu stressed the importance of sustained collaboration among West African militaries, noting that collective efforts are essential to addressing shared security challenges.

He highlighted the Nigerian Army's role in regional security, citing its experience in counter-terrorism operations, peace support missions and multinational military engagements.

The Chief of Army Staff said stronger bilateral and multilateral partnerships would enhance collective security and contribute to stability across the region.

In his remarks, Major General Djass commended the Nigerian Army for its leadership and professionalism in regional peace and security efforts.

He expressed Guinea-Bissau's readiness to deepen military cooperation with Nigeria through knowledge exchange, joint initiatives and capacity-building programmes.

The meeting reaffirmed both countries' commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships aimed at promoting regional security and enhancing cooperation among West African armed forces.