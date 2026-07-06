Nigeria: Troops Conduct 14,221 Operations, Eliminate 1,597 Criminals, Rescue 1,516 Hostages in Six Months

Abuja — Troops across all theatres of operation conducted 14,221 security operations across the federation through coordinated land, air and maritime missions targeting terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, arms traffickers, oil thieves and other criminal elements in the first half of 2026, from January to June, the Nigerian military has said.

The military also disclosed that the operations led to the rescue of 1,516 hostages and kidnapped victims, as well as the elimination of 1,597 terrorists and insurgents.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) further revealed that it issued 593 press statements, identified and countered 15 cases of misinformation, and released 10 public advisories and security warnings to keep citizens informed and enhance public awareness during the same period.

The Director of Defence Information (DDI), Major General Samaila Uba, disclosed this during a joint press briefing by spokespersons of defence, security, response and law enforcement agencies at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), in Abuja over the weekend.

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General Uba, who was represented by his deputy, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, said that, as part of efforts to deny criminal elements the means to sustain their activities, troops recovered 451 firearms, 16,726 rounds of ammunition, and 161 explosives and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

He said: "The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) sustained an aggressive operational tempo across all theatres of operation between January and June 2026, recording significant successes in the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality.

"Security operations were concentrated across several flashpoints, including Borno, Yobe, Taraba, Katsina, Kwara, Zamfara, Sokoto, Plateau, Benue, Niger, Oyo and Kaduna States, covering all six geopolitical zones. The predominant threats encountered included terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and related violent crimes. The Armed Forces responded through intelligence-driven operations, clearance missions, targeted raids and rescue operations, leading to the disruption of criminal activities and enhanced security in affected communities.

"In addition to kinetic operations, the Armed Forces intensified non-kinetic engagements aimed at fostering peace and strengthening civil-military relations. During the reporting period, troops undertook 33 dialogue and peace-building initiatives, conducted 13 public sensitisation campaigns, and held 33 stakeholder engagement meetings with traditional rulers, religious leaders and other community stakeholders. Among the most notable operational achievements during the period was the rescue of 261 kidnapped victims from terrorist enclaves."

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Major General Uba said troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 412 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters, arrested 332 terrorists, recovered and safely detonated 31 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), while 132 Boko Haram/ISWAP members surrendered as a result of sustained operational pressure.

"In addition, troops recovered several weapons, motorcycles and livestock while dismantling terrorist operational bases. The Armed Forces also remained proactive in strategic communication and public information management.

"Between January and June 2026, the military issued 593 press releases, identified and countered 15 cases of misinformation, and released 10 public advisories and security warnings to keep citizens informed and enhance public awareness.

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria reaffirm their commitment to sustaining the momentum against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, separatist violence, crude oil theft and other criminal threats to national security. The successes recorded during the period underscore the effectiveness of joint military operations, inter-agency collaboration, and the invaluable support of citizens."

Uba said the Armed Forces encourage the public to remain vigilant and continue providing timely and actionable intelligence to security agencies as collective efforts continue to restore lasting peace and security across the country.