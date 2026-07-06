Nigeria: Jonathan Denies Report Alleging ₦500bn Offer to Split South-South Votes, Calls Claim False

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has dismissed as false and baseless a report alleging that he was offered or involved in a ₦500 billion plot to split votes in the South-South geopolitical zone ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reacting to the publication, Special Adviser on Media to Jonathan, Dr. Ikechukwu Eze, in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, described the report as entirely false and urged Nigerians to disregard it.

Eze said the publication was a fabrication designed to mislead the public and drag the former president into partisan political controversies.

According to him, Jonathan has never been involved in any meeting, discussion or arrangement relating to the alleged offer and remains committed to the ideals of democracy, national unity and peaceful political engagement.

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He stressed that since leaving office in 2015, the former president has consistently maintained a statesmanlike posture by promoting peace, good governance and credible democratic processes both within Nigeria and across Africa.

The media aide said it was unfortunate that some individuals would resort to spreading falsehoods in an attempt to tarnish Jonathan's reputation and create unnecessary political tension.

Eze called on media organisations and members of the public to verify sensitive political reports before publishing or sharing them, warning that the circulation of false information undermines public trust and democratic values.

He reiterated that any official position or statement from the former president would only be communicated through his authorised channels, urging Nigerians to disregard the publication in its entirety.

"The report is entirely false and baseless. Former President Goodluck Jonathan has neither been approached with nor discussed any such offer. Those behind the publication are merely attempting to drag his name into partisan political activities through deliberate misinformation," Eze said.

The former president's media adviser reaffirmed Jonathan's commitment to national peace, democratic consolidation and the unity of the country, insisting that he would not be distracted by unfounded allegations aimed at damaging his hard-earned reputation.