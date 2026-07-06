Nigeria: Lagos Accuses Bloggers, Influencers of Using Fake Flood Images to Mislead Public

The Lagos State Government has accused some bloggers, social media influencers and political actors of deliberately circulating fake and misleading images and videos of flooding from other states and countries to create what it described as a false narrative about the flood situation in the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made the allegation in a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Sunday, expressing concern over what he called the politicisation of flooding in Lagos.

"We have watched with concern as some individuals have chosen to politicize the issue of flooding in Lagos by circulating misleading visuals from other states and countries that have experienced severe flooding, all in an attempt to advance a destructive narrative," Wahab said.

According to the commissioner, the state government continuously monitors developments across Lagos and responds promptly to reports and complaints received through various media platforms.

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He, however, lamented that some bloggers and social media influencers deliberately disseminate false or misleading information merely to generate online engagement, with little regard for residents and property owners genuinely affected by flooding.

"As a government, we continuously monitor developments and respond to reports and complaints received across various media platforms. However, it is deeply concerning that some bloggers and social media influencers deliberately disseminate false or misleading information solely to generate clicks and engagement, with little regard for the genuine concerns of residents and property owners whose cases deserve urgent attention and intervention.

"We appeal to all stakeholders to treat issues affecting Lagosians with the seriousness, responsibility, and sensitivity they deserve. Accurate information is essential to addressing challenges effectively and developing lasting solutions," Wahab stated.

While reaffirming the government's commitment to freedom of expression and democratic participation, Wahab stressed that such rights must be exercised responsibly and within the confines of the law.

"While we respect the constitutional right of every individual to freedom of expression and recognize the role of political engagement in a democratic society, it is equally important to remember that every right carries corresponding responsibilities and operates within the bounds of the law.

"We therefore urge everyone to exercise restraint, verify information before sharing it, and conduct public discourse with responsibility, civility, and respect for the collective interest of Lagos and its residents," he added.

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Wahab also singled out social media personality Nedu, identified by his X handle @Hhonor_, accusing him of posting a photograph of flooding in Accra, Ghana, and presenting it as an incident that occurred in Lagos.

"Dear Mr. Nedu @Hhonor_,

"Using your handle to spread misinformation by sharing a photograph of the Accra flood and presenting it as an incident in Lagos is both disingenuous and misleading. We encourage you to verify information before sharing it, as the dissemination of falsehoods only misleads the public and undermines genuine efforts to address real issues.Thank you!" the commissioner said.