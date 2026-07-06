Ghana Bow Out of World Cup After Narrow Colombia Defeat

For Ghana, it was a frustrating end to a campaign that had promised more after Carlos Queiroz’s side reached the knockout stage from Group L.

Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended in the round of 32 after the Black Stars were beaten 1-0 by Colombia in Kansas City.

Jhon Arias scored the only goal of the match in the 14th minute, finishing powerfully after Luis Suarez delivered from the right, as Colombia claimed the final place in the round of 16.

The South Americans controlled long periods of the contest and will now face Switzerland in the next round.

For Ghana, it was a frustrating end to a campaign that had promised more after Carlos Queiroz’s side reached the knockout stage from Group L.

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The Black Stars competed physically and stayed in the match until the end, but they struggled to create enough clear chances against a disciplined and experienced Colombian side.

Early Arias goal hurts Ghana

Ghana made a bright start and almost created danger in the opening minute when Thomas Partey fired an effort towards goal, but his shot went just wide.

The opening exchanges were intense and physical, with Colombia’s Jhon Cordoba forced off injured in the eighth minute before Ghana also suffered a setback when Marvin Senaya went down in the 13th minute.

Moments later, Colombia took the lead.

Suarez found space on the right and sent the ball into the area, where Arias struck firmly into the right corner to beat Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

It was a painful goal for Ghana to concede so early, especially in a knockout match where the first goal often changes the whole shape of the contest.

Colombia then settled into control, keeping possession well and forcing Ghana to defend for long periods.

Black Stars struggle for rhythm

Ghana found it difficult to build sustained attacks in the first half.

Antoine Semenyo was one of the few players who threatened, but his attempt in the 37th minute was blocked and deflected over the crossbar.

Colombia responded almost immediately when Gustavo Puerta released Luis Diaz inside the box, but the Bayern Munich winger dragged his effort narrowly wide.

Suarez then headed past the right post before Colombia almost doubled their lead in stoppage time.

Daniel Munoz crossed from the right to the far post, where Johan Mojica met the ball with a header, but Ati-Zigi reacted well to clear off the line.

That save kept Ghana alive going into half-time, but the Black Stars needed much more attacking quality after the break.

Ati-Zigi keeps Ghana in contest

Colombia continued to dominate after the restart and created the better chances.

Ati-Zigi saved a curling effort from Puerta in the 55th minute, before Diaz had a header ruled out for offside a minute later.

Diaz then found himself through on goal in the 58th minute, but Ati-Zigi again stood firm to deny him.

The Ghana goalkeeper produced several important saves, including later stops from Davinson Sanchez and Juan Fernando Quintero, as Colombia pushed for the second goal that would have killed the tie.

His performance gave Ghana hope, but the Black Stars could not take advantage at the other end.

Queiroz changes fail to spark comeback

Queiroz tried to change the momentum by introducing attacking options, including Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Elisha Owusu and Ernest Nuamah.

But Ghana’s build-up remained too slow and predictable.

Partey came closest to an equaliser in the 69th minute when his effort went just wide of the left post, but Colombia’s defence stayed organised and protected goalkeeper Camilo Vargas from sustained pressure.

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The Black Stars had possession in moments, but they lacked sharpness in the final third.

Colombia, by contrast, continued to look more dangerous whenever they attacked.

Sanchez almost scored with a header in the 81st minute, Quintero fired narrowly wide in the 84th, and Richard Rios sent a stoppage-time header just past the post.

Ghana exit with lessons

The defeat brought Ghana’s World Cup journey to an end, but the Black Stars leave with reasons to build.

They reached the knockout stage, showed defensive discipline in parts of the tournament and produced one of their strongest performances in the goalless draw with England.

Ghana returned to the knockout stage, competed against strong opposition and showed signs of progress under Queiroz.