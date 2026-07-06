Nigeria: Zamfara Reaffirms No Talks With Bandits As More Kidnap Victims Rescued in Kwara, Borno

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has reaffirmed that his administration will never negotiate with bandits, insisting instead on sustained military operations until criminals either surrender or face the full weight of the law.

The governor made the declaration through his Chief of Staff, Mukhtar Musa, at the inauguration of the Association of Zamfara State Indigenes Residing in Kaduna State on Sunday.

Musa said the administration remained committed to ending insecurity through sustained collaboration with security agencies across the state, while continuing to provide logistics, equipment and operational support to security forces.

He said the government would intensify its offensive against criminal groups until lasting peace is restored in Zamfara.

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"The governor will never negotiate with bandits. Those willing to surrender should do so or face the law," he said.

Musa, however, urged residents to provide credible intelligence to security agencies, stressing that community information was critical to winning the fight against insecurity.

He also reaffirmed the administration's commitment to development and unity among Zamfara indigenes, describing the Kaduna-based association as an important platform for cohesion.

The governor's chief of staff announced a donation of N5 million to support the association's activities.

The association's chairman, Garba Balarabe, described the inauguration as a historic milestone, saying the secretariat would serve as a centre for unity, coordination and welfare of members.

The chairman of the occasion and Zamfara Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Abdulrahman Tumbido, noted that insecurity had forced many indigenes to relocate to Kaduna, but expressed optimism that peace would soon return.

22 Kwara Kidnap Victims Regain Freedom

Meanwhile, no fewer than 22 persons abducted from various communities in Kwara South have regained their freedom and reunited with their families.

It was gathered that the victims were freed on Saturday following a coordinated security operation along the forest belt bordering Kwara and Kogi states.

A security source said the Kogi State Joint Security Operations, comprising the military, police, hunters and vigilantes, forced the release of the captives through a sustained offensive.

"A fierce and coordinated operation by Kogi State Joint Security Forces... has forced the release of many captives held in forests along the Kwara-Kogi border," the source said.

The source added that those released included four persons abducted in Idofin-Igbana about three months ago, 15 worshippers from Ikerin Church, Eda Oniyo, abducted on 28 April 2026, and three of the remaining eight worshippers of ECWA Church, Omugo, kidnapped in April 2026.

The Joint Security Watch Kwara South commended the operation, describing it as a relief to affected communities, while praying for the full recovery of victims.

6 Rescued As Military Intensifies Search For Abducted Students In Borno

In a related development, troops of Operation Hadin Kai have rescued six kidnap victims, comprising four adults and two infants, in Mussa, Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

A statement by the acting military information officer of OPHK, Captain Mohammed Goni, said the victims were rescued during ongoing search-and-rescue operations linked to abducted students of Government Day Secondary School, Lassa.

He said the rescue followed sustained air and ground operations supported by credible intelligence, leading to the recovery of the victims in Talakawa in Chibok Local Government Area.

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The victims, abducted in May, have since been evacuated to a secure location where they are receiving medical attention.

He added that troops also recovered 50 rounds of PKT ammunition abandoned by fleeing insurgents during the operation.

According to him, Operation Hadin Kai remains committed to ensuring the safe recovery of all abducted persons and sustaining pressure on terrorist elements.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and provide timely information to security agencies, while cautioning against the spread of unverified reports capable of causing panic.

Military authorities also confirmed that search operations continue for abducted students, including 42 pupils of Mussa and 36 students of Government Day Secondary School, Lassa, Askira-Uba, who are still missing.