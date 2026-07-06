Nigeria: Okonjo-Iweala Showcases Dance Skills As Igbo Masquerades Perform At WTO Open Day Ceremony

The World Trade Organisation's annual Open Day ceremony was fun as cultures collided, but one performance stole the entire afternoon. The crowd of international delegates, ambassadors, witnessed the rhythmic and unmistakable sound of the Ogene- a metal gong paired with the deep rattle of the Ichaka.

In a viral video, an Adamma masquerade, adorned in elaborate woven raffia and a beautifully carved maiden mask, strode into the centre of the square and moved with intricate footwork, stamping its feet to the escalating tempo of the drums, bringing the raw spirit of southeastern Nigeria straight into the heart of global governance.

Standing near the front of the pavilion was the WTO Director-General herself, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. True to her signature style, she wore a striking, impeccably tied gele paired with a silky gown.

As the masquerade swirled, its handlers gestured respectfully toward the Director-General, inviting her into the sacred circle. In Igbo tradition, a masquerade interacting with a leader is a sign of immense honour and spiritual blessing.

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Dr. Okonjo-Iweala didn't hesitate as she stepped forward into the open square. The crowd erupted in cheers as the DG immediately caught the rhythm. She matched the masquerade's energy, rolling her shoulders and executing graceful, rhythmic steps that perfectly mirrored the cadence of the Ogene. For a few beautiful minutes, the weight of global trade policies vanished, replaced by the universal language of dance.

The masquerade bowed low, spinning one last time in a flurry of colour before Dr Okonjo-Iweala waved gracefully back, her face lit with a broad smile. It was the perfect embodiment of the Open Day's true purpose: breaking down institutional walls and proving that even in the world's most serious rooms, cultural pride and joy have a vital seat at the table.