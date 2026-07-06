Nigeria: Tinubu Inherited Battered Economy, Says Group

Leaders of the Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria Movement have defended the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu, saying his administration inherited a battered economy and had no option but to implement difficult policies to stabilise the country.

The group made the defence during a peace walk in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where its leaders urged Nigerians to remain patient, insisting that the reforms would yield greater economic benefits in the coming years.

The director-general of the movement, Hon. Ahmed Bala, said the primary objective of the campaign was to sensitise Nigerians on the achievements of the Tinubu administration through peace walks, town hall meetings and engagements with youths and students across the country.

According to him, rebuilding an economy weakened over several years cannot produce instant results.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He likened the reforms to a painful medical treatment, arguing that recovery often comes at the cost of temporary hardship.

"Sometimes Nigerians want results without going through the process. You cannot treat a wound without feeling pain. We inherited a battered economy and these reforms are necessary if Nigeria must recover," Bala said.

He urged Nigerians to draw lessons from countries such as China, where economic reforms initially attracted criticism but ultimately delivered sustained growth.

Bala also expressed confidence that Nigerians would eventually appreciate Tinubu's policies, just as Lagos residents embraced his reforms during his tenure as governor.

"We thank God that He gave us Asiwaju. By 2029, Nigerians will appreciate these reforms because they are laying the foundation for a stronger economy," he added.

The national director of Town Hall and Public Engagement, Special Duties, Deborah Fareeda Ibrahim, said the peace walk was to enlighten Nigerians on government policies and visible infrastructure projects executed under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She cited the ongoing road expansion in Kuje as evidence of the administration's commitment to development.

"What we ask Nigerians for is patience. Patience brings progress and progress leads to prosperity. Tinubu is fixing Nigeria," she said.