Ghana: 'We Either Win or We Learn' - Carlos Queiroz Bids Emotional Farewell to Ghana

In a heartfelt statement shared on his social media page, the veteran Portuguese tactician expressed pride in what his team accomplished during his tenure, while insisting there is still room for greater ambition and progress

Former Ghana national team coach Carlos Queiroz has penned an emotional farewell message to the people of Ghana following the end of his stint with the Black Stars, reflecting on the team's achievements, the lessons learned, and his hopes for the future of Ghanaian football.

In a heartfelt statement shared on his social media page on IG, the veteran Portuguese tactician expressed pride in what his team accomplished during his tenure, while insisting there is still room for greater ambition and progress.

Opening his message with a powerful life lesson, Queiroz wrote:

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"To Ghana,

"Football, like life, teaches us one timeless lesson: you either win or you learn."

The experienced coach said he leaves Ghana with mixed emotions; satisfaction over the progress made and an unrelenting desire to achieve even more.

"I leave this journey with pride in what we achieved, but also with the healthy dissatisfaction of those who always wanted more. Reaching a higher level should never be the destination-it should be the beginning of even greater ambitions."

Queiroz outlines vision for Ghana football

Beyond results on the pitch, Queiroz stressed that Ghana's long-term football success depends on creating the right structures away from the field.

According to him, sustainable success for the Black Stars can only be achieved by providing an environment that nurtures, protects and develops the country's exceptional football talent.

"The future of the Black Stars will not be built only on the pitch. Black Stars Success must start off the field, by creating the best possible environment to prepare, protect and develop Ghana's extraordinary football talent."

Gratitude to Ghana Football Association leadership

The former coach also took time to appreciate the leadership of the Ghana Football Association, thanking its president and board members for giving him the opportunity to lead one of Africa's biggest national teams.

"To my President and Board, thank you so much for the opportunity to serve the Ghana National Football Team. It was an honor and privilege to serve the Country and the Black Stars."

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Appreciation for players, technical staff and message to Ghanaian fans

Queiroz reserved special praise for the players and members of his technical crew, commending their courage, professionalism and unwavering commitment throughout his tenure.

"To my players and staff, my deepest gratitude for your courage, commitment and unwavering dedication to the team."

Addressing supporters of the Black Stars, Queiroz acknowledged that the team may not have achieved complete sporting satisfaction but maintained that they restored pride, credibility and respect to Ghana on football's biggest stage.

"To the fans, we cannot claim complete sporting satisfaction, but we can proudly say that we honoured the colours of Ghana and restored respect and credibility to the Black Stars on football's greatest stage."

The journey starts now

Queiroz concluded his farewell with an optimistic message, thanking Ghanaians for their support while expressing confidence in the country's football future.

"Thank you, Ghana. The journey starts now.

"To the future."

The farewell message signals the end of Queiroz's chapter with the Black Stars, but also serves as a reminder of his belief that Ghana's future success will depend as much on strong football administration and player development as performances on the field.

His words leave behind a challenge for Ghanaian football stakeholders to build on the foundation he believes has been laid and continue striving for greater achievements.