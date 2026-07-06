Liberia: Why Haven't Investigators Questioned Michael Browne's Guarantors?

The ongoing investigation into the multi-million-dollar cocaine seizure at Roberts International Airport (RIA) has generated fresh questions over why state security investigators have not summoned or questioned relatives and associates who previously stood as guarantors for one of the principal persons of interest, Michael Browne, who authorities say remains at large.

The concerns have intensified following Saturday's joint press conference, during which the Liberia National Police (LNP) announced that four persons of interest, including Browne, are still being sought in connection with the seizure of approximately 237.6 kilograms of cocaine valued at more than US$19 million.

Police Inspector General, Gregory Coleman Security urged the wanted individuals to surrender and warned that anyone shielding fugitives from justice could face legal consequences.

Despite that warning, questions continue to mount over why investigators have not publicly disclosed whether Browne's immediate family members or close associates -- including his sister and girlfriend, who signed previous criminal bonds that enabled his release from detention in earlier drug-related cases -- have been invited for questioning to establish his whereabouts.

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This is not the first time Browne's name has appeared in a police file. Court records reviewed by the Liberian Investigator show that Browne was, in fact, a known quantity to Liberian drug investigators as far back as 2024 -- and that the system had a chance to stop him long before he became a central figure in a multimillion-dollar cocaine case.

According to an indictment filed in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court for Margibi County, Browne's troubles began on July 24, 2024, when he was arrested at RIA alongside a UPS clearing agent, Raymond Kpehe. The two men had come to collect two cartons labelled "Tea Leaves" from the Customs Office -- cartons that, once opened, turned out to contain roughly 10 kilograms of cannabis (Kush) with an estimated street value of US$200,000.

At the time, Browne was not an outsider trying to sneak contraband past security. He was working inside the system, employed as an IT officer at RIA. The shipment was consigned directly to him -- his name and phone number were printed on the shipping documents -- while Kpehe, acting as clearing agent, was paid US$100 by Browne to help move the cartons through customs.

Investigators with the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) later established that this was not a one-off. The indictment states that a similar shipment had passed through the same channel before, delivered on that earlier occasion by Browne's own brother, Raphael Tweh.

Browne told investigators the drugs had been sent by an associate known as "West," based in Holland, for delivery to a Sierra Leonean national, Mohammed Nyalley, in Logan Town on Bushrod Island. He also admitted to receiving US$190 from a third party, Abraham Kromah, to help clear the package.

Working off Browne's own statements, LDEA officers tracked down and arrested Nyalley in Logan Town. Browne was charged with unlicensed importation and transportation of controlled drugs or substances, violations of Sections 14.83 and 14.85 of Liberia's amended Drugs Law -- offenses that, depending on the schedule of drug involved, carry sentences of five to twenty years and can be non-bailable. Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) responded by firing him.

Despite the seriousness of those allegations, Browne never remained continuously behind bars. Documents now attracting renewed public attention reveal that while detained at Kakata Central Prison, prison authorities notified the court in September 2024 that Browne had complained of severe chest pain associated with injuries reportedly sustained in an earlier traffic accident.

The prison administration informed the court that medical personnel at C.H. Rennie Hospital had determined Browne was not medically fit to remain incarcerated and recommended referral to an advanced medical facility.

Based upon that recommendation, prison officials requested judicial permission for one or two family members to assume temporary responsibility for Browne during medical treatment.

Separate court records show Browne's fiancée, Toshey Garnett, and his sister, Christin G. Cheeks, signed a formal Statement of Guarantee pledging to produce him before the court whenever required and agreeing to face imprisonment themselves should they fail to do so.

The arrangement was endorsed by Browne's public defender before being submitted to the court.

While the documents themselves do not establish wrongdoing in the release process, they have now become central to Senate inquiries after Browne allegedly disappeared and resurfaced as a person of interest in Liberia's biggest cocaine investigation.

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Legal analysts say it is common investigative practice for law enforcement agencies to interview relatives or individuals who previously accepted responsibility for an accused person's release, particularly when the suspect later absconds or becomes the subject of a nationwide manhunt.

While there is no legal presumption that guarantors possess information about a suspect's location, investigators often seek to determine whether they have had recent contact or possess information that could assist authorities.

The police announcement has, however, generated renewed public discussion over whether investigators have fully explored potential leads involving Browne's known associates. Some legal observers argue that interviewing individuals who previously guaranteed his release would not amount to assigning them criminal liability but could assist authorities in tracing the movements of a suspect who has now been publicly declared at large.