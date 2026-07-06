Nigeria: Dan'iya Calls for Urgent Action On Reported Displacement in Sokoto Communities

Sokoto — The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan'iya, has called for urgent measures to address the security challenges facing parts of the state following reports that residents of several communities in Danchadi District of Bodinga Local Government Area have fled their homes.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Aminu Abdullahi, Dan'iya described the reported displacement as a humanitarian concern, saying it highlights the need for intensified efforts to improve security and protect affected communities.

He said reports from the area indicated that residents had left their communities due to persistent insecurity, a development he warned could have adverse effects on the state's socio-economic development if not addressed.

According to him, the situation underscores the need for authorities at all levels to adopt more proactive and coordinated approaches to tackling security challenges.

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"It is deeply troubling that communities are reportedly being displaced while many families continue to live in fear. The protection of lives and property remains the foremost constitutional responsibility of government, and every effort must be made to restore confidence among our people," Dan'iya said.

He called for improved intelligence gathering, stronger collaboration among security agencies, and closer cooperation with local communities and traditional institutions to strengthen security efforts.

Dan'iya urged the Federal Government and the Sokoto State Government to intensify security operations in affected areas, provide adequate logistical support for security agencies and enhance measures aimed at protecting vulnerable communities.

He also appealed for humanitarian assistance to displaced residents, noting that prolonged insecurity could negatively affect agriculture, commerce, education and other key sectors that support rural livelihoods.

The ADC governorship candidate further encouraged residents to continue providing security agencies with credible information that could assist efforts to improve safety across the state.

"Our people deserve to live in peace and pursue their legitimate livelihoods without fear. Sokoto has enormous potential, but meaningful development cannot take place where insecurity persists. We must act decisively to restore peace and hope to our people," he said.

Dan'iya also prayed for lasting peace in Sokoto State and for displaced residents to return safely to their communities.