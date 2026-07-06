Liberia: Health Ministry Takes Over Ziah Clinic, Begins Renovation

The Ministry of Health has officially taken over the Ziah Clinic and begun renovation work to improve healthcare services for more than 6,000 residents of Ziah Old Town and surrounding communities.

The move follows years of appeals from local residents for the government to assume responsibility for the community-built facility and provide the resources needed to improve its operations.

Renovation work began shortly after the ministry assumed control of the clinic. The project is expected to upgrade the facility and improve its capacity to provide essential health services.

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For years, residents relied on the clinic despite limited resources and the absence of full government management. Some patients were forced to travel long distances to other parts of Nimba County for treatment.

Ziah Old Town Chief Richeal Larmie described the government's takeover as a major development for the community.

According to Larmie, the clinic serves more than 6,000 people from Ziah and nearby towns and villages.

She said the facility was originally constructed through contributions from local residents seeking to improve access to healthcare in the area. After its completion, the community turned the clinic over to the government in hopes that it would eventually become a fully recognized public health facility.

"We constructed this clinic through our own efforts because we wanted better healthcare for our people. Although it took years for the government to officially take it over, we are thankful that this day has finally come," Larmie said.

She praised the Ministry of Health for responding to the community's concerns and beginning work to improve the facility.

Residents have also welcomed the renovation, expressing hope that the upgraded clinic will improve access to medical care and reduce the need to travel long distances for treatment.

Community leaders have pledged to work with health authorities to support the facility's operations and ensure that it continues to serve residents effectively.