Liberia: Manseah Demands Accountability in Japan Freeway Expansion

Nimba County Electoral District #4 Representative Ernest M. Manseah Sr. has called for transparency and strict oversight in the implementation of the 1.9-kilometer Japan Freeway expansion project.

Manseah, who chairs the House Committee on Public Works and Rural Development, made the call Friday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the road project linking the Freeport of Monrovia to the Gabriel Tucker Bridge.

The ceremony brought together President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community and development partners.

Speaking on behalf of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Manseah reaffirmed the Legislature's support for the government's infrastructure development agenda but stressed the need for effective oversight and accountability.

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He said improved road networks are critical to promoting trade, easing transportation and creating economic opportunities for citizens and businesses.

Manseah assured that the House of Representatives would exercise its constitutional oversight responsibility throughout the implementation of the project.

He said the Legislature would work with the Ministry of Public Works to monitor progress and ensure that construction is carried out efficiently and in line with approved standards.

The Nimba County lawmaker stressed that public infrastructure projects must deliver tangible benefits to citizens rather than simply add new physical structures.

He also thanked Liberia's international development partners for their continued support to the country's infrastructure sector, particularly the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

However, Manseah cautioned that donor-funded resources must be managed with integrity and accountability to protect public confidence and donor trust.

He warned that the misuse or mismanagement of development assistance could undermine Liberia's development efforts and discourage future international support.

Manseah urged the Ministry of Public Works and other institutions involved in the project to ensure that resources are used solely for their intended purposes and that every stage of implementation is transparent.

He also called on government institutions, development partners, contractors, and citizens to support efforts to improve Liberia's infrastructure.