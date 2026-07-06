Liberia: Maryland Superintendent Unveils Agriculture, Education Priorities

MARYLAND COUNTY — Newly appointed Maryland County Superintendent Nathaniel S. Toe has announced plans to subsidize farmers, improve education and promote inclusive development as key priorities of his administration.

Speaking at separate welcome ceremonies across the county following his appointment on Thursday, July 2, 2026, Toe said the planned agricultural support program aligns with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's development agenda, which identifies agriculture as a national priority.

He said farmers engaged in various agricultural activities would receive government support to increase production and improve processing.

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According to Toe, sugarcane farmers would receive processing machines to produce cane juice, cocoa farmers would receive equipment to expand production, and oil palm producers would benefit from palm mills.

The superintendent also urged landowners to reconsider the practice commonly referred to as the "60-40" land arrangement, under which large portions of land are reportedly allocated to foreign investors.

He encouraged residents to preserve land for local agricultural development, arguing that Maryland County's fertile land should primarily benefit its people.

Toe warned that excessive transfer of agricultural land to outsiders could create future challenges for the county and the country.

Reflecting on Liberia's approaching bicentennial in 2034, he challenged Marylanders to consider the legacy they intend to leave for future generations and called for greater commitment to sustainable development.

The superintendent also pledged to prioritize education, saying his administration would work with the Ministry of Education, local authorities and lawmakers to construct additional high schools and renovate existing ones across the county.

He encouraged parents to invest in their children's education, citing former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott and Senator J. Gblebo Brown as examples of how education can create opportunities for leadership and public service.

Toe also promised an inclusive administration that would provide opportunities for young people, women, marketeers and other residents, regardless of political or social affiliation.

"I will work with everyone to move Maryland County forward," he said.

The superintendent was welcomed by crowds in Harper, Pleebo and other communities during his tour of the county.

Maryland County Youth President Melvin T. Weah pledged the youth's support for the new administration while urging the superintendent to prioritize their concerns. He also called on young people to embrace unity and development.

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Representing the women of Pleebo, Mother Karlay congratulated Toe and urged him to ensure women's full participation in decision-making and development initiatives.

Pleebo City Mayor Larry G. Geekor also pledged the cooperation of local government officials and urged residents to support peace, unity and development.