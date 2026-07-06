Liberia: PKF Liberia Elevates Accomplished Finance Professional to Top Executive Rank

PKF Liberia, a member of one of the world's leading international accounting and business advisory networks, has significantly strengthened its executive leadership with the promotion and admission of veteran accountant and finance expert Dr. Mrs. Patience Adzo Dzebu as a Partner, reinforcing the firm's commitment to excellence, leadership development, and world-class professional services.

The appointment, which became effective on April 6, 2026, was jointly announced by Managing Partner Mr. Nim'ne E. Mombo Sr., Retired Partner Prof. Ansu Sonii, and Partner Mr. Steven Dindo Seimavula, marking another milestone in the firm's continued growth and strategic leadership expansion.

The elevation of Dr. Dzebu to the partnership reflects PKF Liberia's deliberate investment in experienced professionals capable of driving innovation, strengthening governance, and delivering high-quality audit, tax, advisory, and consulting services to clients across Liberia and beyond.

Announcing the appointment, Managing Partner Mr. Mombo described Dr. Dzebu as an exceptional professional whose dedication, technical competence, and unwavering commitment have made invaluable contributions to the firm's success over the past decade.

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According to him, Dr. Dzebu's promotion recognizes years of outstanding performance, exemplary leadership, and a consistent record of delivering excellence since joining the firm in 2014.

"Her admission into the partnership is a reflection of the remarkable impact she has made within the firm and our confidence in her ability to help shape PKF Liberia's future," the firm's leadership noted.

A Decade of Outstanding Service

Dr. Dzebu joined PKF Liberia on March 3, 2014, as an Assistant Audit Manager, bringing with her extensive experience in accounting, financial management, auditing, and taxation accumulated over several years of professional practice.

Her dedication, professionalism, and exceptional technical expertise quickly distinguished her among the firm's professionals, earning her increasing responsibilities and recognition.

After years of consistent excellence, she was promoted to the position of Director on January 15, 2020, where she provided strategic leadership, strengthened client services, mentored younger professionals, and contributed significantly to the firm's operational growth.

Her outstanding performance in that role ultimately culminated in her promotion and admission into the firm's highest leadership structure as a Partner.

With more than 25 years of professional experience, Dr. Dzebu has built an impressive career spanning accounting, auditing, finance, taxation, corporate advisory, and financial management, making her one of Liberia's most accomplished accounting professionals.

Strong Academic Credentials

Dr. Dzebu's rise to partnership is supported by an impressive academic background reflecting her commitment to continuous learning and professional development.

She obtained her Higher National Diploma (HND) in Accounting from Cape Coast Polytechnic, Ghana, in 2003 before earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Information Systems from Regent University of Science and Technology in Accra in 2005.

Determined to further strengthen her expertise in finance and business management, she later obtained a Master of Business Administration (Finance) from Central University in Accra in 2013.

Her academic journey culminated in 2019 when Atlantic International University in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, awarded her a Doctorate Degree in Finance, placing her among an elite group of highly qualified finance professionals within the region.

Distinguished Professional Recognition

Beyond her academic accomplishments, Dr. Dzebu possesses an impressive portfolio of internationally recognized professional qualifications.

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) and also holds professional memberships in the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana (CITG), the Liberian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (LICPA), and the Liberian Institute of Tax Practitioners (LITP).

Her credentials reflect decades of dedication to maintaining the highest standards of professional competence, ethics, and technical excellence within the accounting and finance profession.

Mentor Beyond the Boardroom

Outside her professional responsibilities, Dr. Dzebu is widely respected as a counselor, mentor, and motivational speaker.

She has devoted considerable time to mentoring young professionals and inspiring individuals through personal development initiatives, leadership training, and motivational engagements aimed at empowering others to achieve personal and professional success.

She is married to Senior Rev. Timothy A. A. K. Dzebu, and together they are blessed with two sons.

Strengthening PKF Liberia's Leadership

PKF Liberia said Dr. Dzebu's admission into the partnership demonstrates the firm's unwavering commitment to rewarding merit, recognizing exceptional performance, and building a resilient leadership team capable of meeting the increasingly complex needs of clients operating in both the public and private sectors.

The firm noted that strengthening its executive bench positions PKF Liberia to continue delivering innovative solutions while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, independence, confidentiality, and quality assurance.

Backed by a Global Network

PKF Liberia is a member of PKF Global, one of the world's largest accounting and business advisory networks.

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According to the firm, the global network generated approximately US$2.3 billion in fee revenue during 2025, underscoring its position as one of the leading providers of audit, tax, advisory, and consulting services worldwide.

PKF maintains a strong presence throughout West Africa, including Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Togo, and Benin, while also collaborating closely with member firms in the United Kingdom, Kenya, and numerous other jurisdictions across the globe.

As part of the international network, PKF Global member firms are required to comply with internationally recognized professional standards governing technical competence, independence, objectivity, confidentiality, and rigorous quality assurance.

These global standards enable the network to consistently deliver high-quality professional services while meeting the evolving needs of clients in an increasingly complex business environment.

For PKF Liberia, the admission of Dr. Patience Adzo Dzebu into the partnership represents more than an individual career achievement. It symbolizes the firm's continued investment in experienced leadership, professional excellence, and institutional growth as it strengthens its position as one of Liberia's leading providers of audit, tax, advisory, and consulting services while benefiting from the strength and global reach of the PKF international network.