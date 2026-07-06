Liberia: Arept Chairman Martin Says Court Successes Reinforce Fight Against Public Corruption

Monrovia — Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force (AREPT) Chairman Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin has expressed renewed confidence in Liberia's anti-corruption campaign, declaring that recent court victories have strengthened the Task Force's resolve and demonstrated that the country's judicial system is prepared to hold individuals accused of corruption accountable through due process.

Speaking following recent procedural rulings in separate corruption cases involving former Chief of Protocol Finda Bundoo and former Commerce Minister Mawine G. Diggs, Martin said the decisions have reinforced public confidence in AREPT's legal strategy and affirmed the institution's commitment to pursuing corruption cases to their conclusion.

According to Martin, while the rulings do not determine the guilt or innocence of any defendant, they represent important milestones that allow the prosecution to move forward without unnecessary legal setbacks.

"The recent decisions by the court have given us additional confidence that our legal processes are on solid ground. These rulings show that the judicial system is committed to ensuring that corruption cases proceed in accordance with the law and without avoidable delays," Martin said.

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The AREPT Chairman maintained that the Task Force has assembled competent investigators, experienced prosecutors, and sufficient evidence to prosecute the cases currently before the courts.

"We want Liberians to know that AREPT is fully prepared for every case we have filed. We are relying on evidence, the rule of law, and professional prosecution. We remain optimistic that our work will ultimately produce positive outcomes in the interest of justice," he stated.

Martin's comments come as Criminal Court "C" continues to preside over several corruption cases initiated under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's anti-corruption agenda.

In one of the recent proceedings, the court ordered former Chief of Protocol Finda Bundoo to replace sureties found to be legally insufficient, while in another case, the court denied former Commerce Minister Mawine G. Diggs permission to travel abroad after an independent medical assessment. Although the rulings addressed procedural issues rather than the substance of the allegations, prosecutors believe they help keep the cases on course for trial.

Martin said such developments demonstrate that Liberia's judicial process is functioning independently and allowing corruption cases to move through the courts without unnecessary interruption.

"Every procedural victory strengthens public confidence in the fight against corruption. It sends a message that no case will be abandoned simply because it involves influential individuals. We will continue presenting our evidence and allowing the courts to determine the final outcome," he said.

Established in 2024 shortly after President Boakai assumed office, AREPT was created to identify, investigate, recover, and protect public assets allegedly lost through corruption and other unlawful activities. The Task Force works in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, the Financial Intelligence Agency, and other government institutions involved in financial crime investigations.

Unlike previous anti-corruption initiatives that concentrated primarily on criminal prosecution, AREPT's mandate also includes tracing public assets, recovering government resources, and preventing the unlawful disposal of state property believed to have been acquired through corrupt practices.

Martin said the institution remains committed to ensuring that public resources are protected and that anyone accused of illegally benefiting from state assets is afforded a fair judicial process.

"Our objective extends beyond securing convictions. We are equally focused on protecting public assets, recovering what rightfully belongs to the Liberian people, and strengthening confidence in the institutions responsible for fighting corruption," Martin explained.

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He emphasized that the Task Force will continue working closely with its partner institutions to build strong cases supported by credible investigations and documentary evidence.

"We understand that Liberians expect results, and we take that responsibility seriously. Every investigation we undertake is guided by the law, and every prosecution is intended to demonstrate that accountability remains an essential pillar of good governance. We will continue our work professionally, impartially, and without fear or favor," Martin added.

Martin nevertheless expressed confidence that the Task Force will continue building on its recent courtroom successes as it pursues its broader mandate of supporting Liberia's fight against corruption, recovering public assets, and reinforcing accountability across government institutions.