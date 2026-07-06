Liberia: A Fatal Suakoko Highway Collision Silenced the Promising Futures of a Master's Graduate, a Graduating Student, and a Dedicated Tourism Leader in Bong

Suakoko District — There are tragedies that dominate the news for a day, and there are tragedies that leave permanent scars on the hearts of a county. The devastating road crash that occurred Saturday along the Suakoko section of the Gbarnga-Monrovia Highway is one of those moments residents of Bong County will not soon forget.

In a matter of seconds, four lives were lost when two vehicles traveling in opposite directions collided violently, leaving behind grieving families, shattered dreams, and communities searching for answers.

Among those confirmed dead by the Liberia National Police were Hezekiah Jorkeah, a respected journalist and newly returned Master's degree graduate from India; Melissa Holder, a graduating senior of William V.S. Tubman Gray High School, whose future was just beginning to unfold; and the Manager of Kpatawee Waterfalls in Suakoko, Bong County, Zack Monger, a man remembered for helping promote one of Liberia's most treasured tourist destinations. Their deaths have plunged Bong County and the nation into mourning, as tributes continue to pour in from every corner of Liberia and beyond.

Police said the fatal collision occurred Saturday afternoon when two vehicles crashed head-on along the busy highway in Suakoko District. According to preliminary reports, Jorkeah was returning from Monrovia when the vehicle in which he was traveling collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The force of the impact destroyed both vehicles and claimed four lives instantly.

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For many natives of Bong, the loss of Jorkeah has been especially painful because it came at a time when his life's greatest dreams were finally becoming reality. After years of determination, sacrifice, and perseverance, the young journalist had recently returned home from India with a Master's Degree in Agri-Management. Family members, friends, and colleagues say he returned with renewed determination to use his education to contribute to Liberia's agricultural transformation while continuing his passion for journalism and community service.

Jorkeah's remarkable academic journey was made possible through the sponsorship of Bong County District Five Representative Eugine Kollie. The scholarship opened a door that once seemed impossible for the young man from Yellequelleh District. Those who knew him say he never forgot the generosity shown to him and often spoke of his responsibility to give back to society after completing his studies.

Only two weeks before the tragedy, Jorkeah organized a thanksgiving gathering in his hometown to publicly appreciate Representative Kollie for changing the course of his life. Joined by his parents, relatives, and community members, he spoke emotionally about a journey he once believed would never happen.

Looking directly at the lawmaker, Jorkeah declared: "Hon. Kollie, I had never imagined going as far as India to do my Master's program, but through your kind heart, you made it possible, and today I'm a Master's degree holder. Only God can truly reward you. I've brought my parents here to appreciate you for everything you have done for me. Words are inadequate to express our gratitude."

That video, once celebrated as a testimony of hope and achievement, has now become a heart-breaking reminder of a dream fulfilled only to be cut short days later.

During the same gathering, Jorkeah's father, Joseph Kerkulah Jorkeah Sr., struggled to hide his emotions as he thanked Representative Kollie for investing in his son's future. He reflected on the financial hardships the family endured over the years and acknowledged that studying abroad had once seemed impossible.

He described the scholarship as a blessing that transformed not only Hezekiah's life but also restored hope to the entire family, saying genuine leadership is measured by the number of lives positively impacted through acts of compassion and opportunity.

Addressing those gathered, the proud father said: "Representative Kollie, what you have done for our family is something money cannot repay. You lifted a burden that was far beyond our ability to carry. Because of your kindness, our son crossed oceans, earned a Master's Degree, and returned home with knowledge that would have benefited Liberia. Whether he served for one day or many years, history will always remember that you gave him that opportunity. May God continue to bless and protect you."

Jorkeah's mother, Lorpu Mary Jorkeah, also thanked the lawmaker with heartfelt emotion, describing the scholarship as God's answer to years of prayer.

She recalled the countless nights she prayed for her son's future and said watching him graduate with a Master's Degree brought indescribable joy to the family.

"As a mother, there is no greater joy than seeing your child succeed. Honorable Kollie, you became an answer to our prayers when you decided to help our son. We will never forget your generosity. Today, Hezekiah is a Master's degree holder because you believed in him when others could not. Our family will forever remain thankful for what you have done."

Those joyful words now echo with profound sadness following Saturday's tragedy.

Representative Kollie himself appeared overwhelmed by grief after receiving news of Jorkeah's death. In a brief but emotional Facebook post, the visibly heartbroken lawmaker wrote, "Wasted efforts! God, why?" followed by a crying emoji, expressing the pain of losing a young man whose future he had worked hard to help shape.

Outside journalism and academics, Jorkeah was deeply respected within his church community. The Better Living Seventh-day Adventist Church in Sugar Hill Community, Gbarnga, described him as a faithful servant whose devotion to God remained unwavering throughout his studies abroad.

In an obituary released after his death, the church recalled how Jorkeah stood before the congregation immediately after returning from India to publicly thank God for protecting him throughout his educational journey. He also thanked members for their prayers and promised to continue serving the church with renewed commitment.

"We mourn his loss, but we thank God for his life, his service, and his commitment to the Church," the statement said, quoting Job 1:21: "The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord."

The tragedy reached beyond Liberia's borders. The Liberian student community at KIIT University in India, where Jorkeah completed his graduate studies, also paid tribute to one of its distinguished alumni.

In a statement, fellow Liberian students described him as a beloved brother whose humility, kindness, and friendship left lasting memories.

"Though he is no longer with us physically, his kindness, laughter, and the impact he made on our lives will never be forgotten. We pray that God grants him eternal rest and gives his family the courage and comfort to endure this great loss," the statement read.

Across social media, messages of sorrow appeared almost immediately after news of the crash broke.

Isabella Kollie, a resident of Gbarnga, wrote that she was heartbroken by the deaths of Hezekiah Jorkeah, Melissa Holder, and Zack E. Monger, saying their passing had left her speechless and praying that God would grant them eternal rest.

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Another resident, Ishmael Massaquoi, reflected on the uncertainty of life, writing that people work hard to achieve their dreams only to have life end unexpectedly. His message encouraged everyone to value each day, reminding readers that no one knows what tomorrow holds.

Former media colleague Kongoi Gborkorquellie also shared an emotional tribute, recalling several encounters with Jorkeah after his return from India. He remembered interviewing him on radio, taking photographs together on the Bong County University campus, and sharing conversations only weeks before the fatal accident.

"It is heart-breaking that someone whose success we all celebrated has lost his life in such a tragic accident," he wrote.

The collision also claimed the life of Melissa Holder, whose family was preparing to celebrate one of the happiest milestones in her young life. Instead of graduation ceremonies, her loved ones now face funeral arrangements.

Her grieving father, Isaac Holder, summed up the family's unimaginable pain in a short but powerful Facebook post. "I've lost my daughter. I'm out of words. I'm speechless."

Meanwhile, Bong County's tourism sector is also mourning the loss of the Manager of Kpatawee Waterfalls, Monger, whose dedication to promoting one of Liberia's most visited natural attractions earned him admiration from residents and visitors alike.

For the families left behind, however, statistics and investigations cannot replace the laughter that has been silenced, the conversations that will never happen, or the dreams that will never be fulfilled. They are left to cherish memories of loved ones whose lives embodied promise, determination, and hope.