Liberia: Ex - Nimba County Superintendent Nelson Korquoi Laid to Rest in Ganta

Ganta — Family, friends, local officials and members of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) gathered to lay former Nimba County Superintendent Nelson N. Korquoi to rest at his farm in Ganta City, Nimba County.

The funeral drew a large turnout and heartfelt tributes to a long-serving public servant.

Nelson N. Korquoi served many years as commerce inspector general for Nimba County before his appointment as county superintendent.

During his tenure he was known for his hands-on approach to local governance and his commitment to public service in the region.

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Among those paying their respects were former lawmakers and county officials, including representatives from the office of current County Superintendent Kou Meapeah Gono.

Leaders and members of the CDC -- the political party of former President George Manneh Weah also attended in force.

CDC officials praised Korquoi as a dedicated and loyal member who remained steadfastly with the party throughout his life.

"Nelson Korquoi was a tireless worker for his county and his party," said a CDC national representative who attended the ceremony.

"His loss is a heavy blow to the CDC, to the people of Nimba County, and to all who worked with him. He exemplified service and loyalty."

Family members described Korquoi as a community-oriented leader who devoted himself to improving local commerce and administration.

Guests at the funeral recalled his readiness to mentor younger officials and his personal involvement in resolving disputes and supporting local development projects.

The burial took place on Korquoi's farm in Ganta, where mourners walked the grounds he once tended.

The setting was marked by subdued prayers, songs and moments of silence.

Local clergy led the service, offering prayers for comfort and strength to the bereaved family.

Community members at the funeral highlighted several of Korquoi's local initiatives, including efforts to streamline county commerce inspections and support small traders.

Several attendees noted that his practical knowledge of local markets and relationships with traders helped stabilize commerce in parts of Nimba County.

In addition to political and civic leaders, ordinary citizens traders, farmers and former colleagues attended to pay their respects.

Many brought flowers and stood along the road to the farm as the funeral procession passed.

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The event reflected Korquoi's wide network and the respect he earned across different segments of the county.

CDC officials said they will hold a memorial to formally commemorate Korquoi's contributions to the party and the region and they pledged support for his surviving family.

"We will remember him for his integrity and dedication," a party spokesperson said.

Korquoi is survived by his immediate family and an extended circle of colleagues and friends who say they will carry forward his commitment to service.