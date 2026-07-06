Africa: Xenophobia - Leave South Africa If You Feel Unsafe, FG Tells Nigerians

6 July 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Favour Ulebor

The Federal Government has issued a fresh advisory to Nigerians living in South Africa, urging those who feel unsafe to take advantage of the remaining government-sponsored evacuation flights, with the final flight scheduled to arrive in the country on July 10.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, gave the advice in a post on her verified X page on Monday while announcing a final call for documentation for Nigerians wishing to return home under the ongoing evacuation exercise.

The minister said Nigeria remains deeply concerned about the safety of its citizens in South Africa following the continued xenophobic protests and attacks on migrants, especially after the deaths of two Nigerians, Musa Yunana Joe and Charles Iroegbu.

She said the federal government had demanded that South African authorities urgently investigate the killings and ensure that those responsible are identified and brought to justice.

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Ambassador Odumegwu Ojukwu urged Nigerians who believe their lives are at risk to immediately register for the remaining evacuation flights, stressing that there are no indications that the security situation is improving.

"There are no signs that the situation is improving," she said.

She recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved an extension of the evacuation exercise beyond the June 30 deadline after the successful completion of the first three evacuation operations to allow more Nigerians who wish to return home to do so.

According to the minister, the fourth evacuation flight arrived in Nigeria on July 3, while another chartered flight will depart Lagos for Johannesburg on Tuesday, July 7, to evacuate more Nigerians.

She disclosed that the final evacuation flight is expected to arrive in South Africa on July 10, urging citizens to make full use of the remaining seats on the aircraft.

The minister advised Nigerians who are yet to decide whether to remain in South Africa or return home to carefully assess the risks, warning that seeking assistance after the evacuation exercise has ended may come too late.

She added that while lost properties and investments could be replaced, lives could not.

She said, "Our citizens are strongly advised to take advantage of this extension and utilise the full capacity of the aircraft.

"The last evacuation flight is expected to arrive South Africa on 10th July. Our Nationals are again, advised to weigh the risks regarding whether to remain or return.

"For many still sitting on the fence, sending out distress calls after these evacuation exercises might have concluded, and when there was an opportunity to leave which they did not utilise, will not help matters.

They should do well to note that properties and investments lost can be replaced, but not lives lost."

Odumegwu-Ojukwu reaffirmed that the federal government remains committed to protecting the safety and welfare of Nigerians abroad and will continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard its citizens.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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