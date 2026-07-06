Liberia: Who Free Michael Browne From Jail in 2024?

The 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Kakata is facing mounting political backlash over its handling of the high-profile drug case against Michael U.S. Brown, indicted for trafficking cannabis valued at $200,000 through the Roberts International Airport (RIA), in June of 2024.

Nearly two years after Brown was granted medical bail, the case has stalled completely -- with no trial dates set, no bench warrant issued despite his repeated absence, and court officials now stonewalling journalists seeking public records.

Brown was indicted on September 10, 2024, by the Grand Jury of Margibi County on charges of unlicensed importation and transportation of controlled substances -- specifically kush -- worth approximately US$200,000. Prosecutors have also linked him to a separate, ongoing investigation into US$19 million in narcotics seized at Roberts International Airport, though no formal charges have been filed in that matter.

Court records show Brown's release came after Kakata Central Prison Superintendent Major Nelson P. Woah wrote the court citing the defendant's illness and recommending outside medical treatment. Defense attorney Cllr. Alfred B. Holmes moved for bail. The Ministry of Justice objected, warning of flight risk given the severity of the charges and Brown's alleged ties to a larger drug network. The court sided with the defense.

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Brown was released into the custody of his fiancée, Toghey Garnett, and sister, Christin G. Cheeks, who stood as sureties.

Two Years, No Trial -- And No Accountability

Since his release in late 2024, the case has effectively vanished from the docket. Multiple sources inside the court confirmed that the Ministry of Justice has not requested trial dates in nearly two years.

Critics note that no bench warrant has been issued for Brown's non-appearance, nor has the court moved to revoke bail -- standard procedure when defendants skip hearings.

"When a $200,000 drug case goes cold after bail, it sends the wrong message," said a Kakata-based attorney who requested anonymity due to the political sensitivity. "It tells the public that if you have the right connections, indictment doesn't mean prosecution. That corrodes trust in the entire justice system."

Anti-drug advocates in Margibi say the silence undermines President Boakai's declared war on drugs. Liberia's Kush epidemic has become a political flashpoint, with youth groups and opposition lawmakers demanding tougher enforcement. A case this large going dormant cuts against that narrative.

On July 3, 2026, Daily Observer reporter Ramsey N. Singbeh attempted to review the case file -- a public record under Liberian law. He was denied.

Court Clerk Edward Boakai told Singbeh he was "not authorized" to release the file and referred him to Margibi County Attorney, Deddeh Wilson. When approached, Cllr. Wilson declined to comment, stating she was "not ready" to discuss the case, and ended the meeting despite the reporter explaining his purpose.

Singbeh returned to Boakai, who then advised him to take the request to Resident Judge Victoria Wolobah Duncan. But a staffer in Judge Duncan's office, Katulmu Stewart, said any request must first originate from the clerk's office -- the same office that had just denied access.

The Daily Observer has since learned that County Attorney Wilson recently requested the same case file from the clerk's office to make photocopies. The purpose of that request remains unclear.

The procedural runaround has fueled speculation of political interference. Margibi is a key county in national politics, and drug enforcement is a wedge issue heading into local elections. Opposition figures are already framing the Browne case as evidence that Liberia's justice system applies different standards to well-connected defendants.

Neither the Ministry of Justice nor the 13th Judicial Circuit Court has issued a public statement explaining the delay. Brown's current whereabouts are unknown. His sureties could not be reached for comment.

With public records now being shielded and trial dates unscheduled, the question facing Margibi's judiciary is blunt: Was this case quietly abandoned -- and if so, who benefits?

How Did Michael Browne Leave Custody? Senate Demands Answers

The ongoing US$19.2 million cocaine investigation has also revived scrutiny over the release of one of Browne, prompting the Senate to order a formal investigation into how he left custody while facing earlier drug trafficking charges.

Court records show Browne was indicted in 2024 on charges related to the alleged importation and transportation of controlled substances, with prosecutors later informing the court they were ready for trial. However, lawmakers have questioned the legal basis for his subsequent release after his name resurfaced in the current cocaine investigation.

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The Senate has tasked its Committee on Judiciary, Claims and Petitions with determining whether Browne's release complied with Liberian law, including whether a valid court order was issued, whether prosecutors were properly notified, and whether all legal procedures governing the release of an indicted drug defendant were followed.

The controversy prompted the Ministry of Justice to issue a clarification, stressing that Browne's 2024 release was unrelated to the ongoing cocaine case. According to the Ministry, Browne was released on September 20, 2024, under an order of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Margibi County on medical grounds after the court approved a human surety bond in a separate cannabis trafficking case involving drugs valued at about US$200,000.

The Ministry maintained that it neither authorized nor facilitated his release and described claims linking that decision to the current cocaine investigation as "false, misleading, and unsupported by the facts."

Despite the clarification, the Senate's inquiry continues as lawmakers seek to determine whether Browne's release fully complied with the law and whether any public officials or judicial officers bear responsibility for the decision.