Liberia: Arept Early Court Victories Signal Tougher Anti-Corruption Era

Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force (AREPT) Chairman Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin has delivered perhaps the strongest indication yet that the country's newest anti-corruption institution is preparing not merely to prosecute high-profile corruption cases but to fundamentally reshape the country's approach to public accountability.

"Let me let the press and the entire world know that AREPT is sufficient, AREPT is strong, AREPT is legally prepared to combat all of its indicted cases, and we are prepared to go far beyond that. We will ensure that we have a win in the main suit of all our cases, given the legal capacity that we have and the material evidence that we have in abundance. We can assure the public that, definitely, we will win out," Martin declared over the weekend at the Temple of Justice.

The statement comes at a pivotal moment.

Although neither of the recent decisions involving former Chief of Protocol Finda Bundoo nor former Commerce Minister Mawine G. Diggs has determined guilt or innocence, both rulings have handed AREPT important procedural victories that legal experts say are strengthening prosecutors' position ahead of what promises to be one of the country's most closely watched anti-corruption campaigns.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

More significantly, the cases may be setting legal precedents that will influence how future corruption prosecutions are handled.

Small Victories, Bigger Implications

In the Bundoo case, Criminal Court "C" Resident Judge Ousman Feika delivered what lawyers describe as a critical ruling.

While the court sided with the defense on certain technical questions regarding the amount stated in the appearance bond, it agreed with prosecutors on a far more consequential issue--the legal sufficiency of the sureties.

Judge Feika ruled that Bundoo's proposed sureties were legally insufficient, disqualified them, and ordered that the property valuation bond be withdrawn and replaced within 72 hours.

The judge further held that an individual already facing criminal indictment cannot legally serve as surety for another criminal defendant because doing so undermines the purpose of guaranteeing the accused's future appearance before the court.

The defense has since appealed that aspect of the ruling before the Supreme Court, automatically suspending proceedings.

While the ruling does not address the substantive allegations against Bundoo, it represents an important procedural success for AREPT, whose prosecutors challenged the legitimacy of the bond.

Equally significant was Criminal Court "C"'s decision in the case involving former Commerce Minister Mawine Diggs.

Diggs had sought permission to travel to the United States for medical treatment.

Rather than relying solely on medical reports presented by the defense, the court ordered an independent assessment by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, a major health facility in Monrovia.

Following that examination, Judge Feika concluded that Diggs had failed to demonstrate a medical condition requiring treatment abroad.

The court denied her request, reaffirmed the validity of the existing Writ of Ne Exeat Republica, made possible through a request from AREPT, and instructed her to continue complying with the conditions of her criminal appearance bond.

That decision effectively prevented the accused from leaving Liberia while criminal proceedings continue.

For prosecutors, the ruling represents another important safeguard against delays that often characterize complex corruption prosecutions.

Why These Rulings Matter

To many observers, these decisions may appear procedural. In reality, they touch on one of the greatest challenges facing corruption prosecutions across Africa--keeping defendants within the jurisdiction while cases proceed.

Historically, corruption trials have often been slowed by prolonged legal disputes over bonds, travel requests, jurisdictional objections and interlocutory appeals.

Such procedural battles frequently outlast public attention and sometimes weaken prosecutorial momentum.

By successfully defending its legal objections before Criminal Court "C," AREPT is demonstrating an ability to withstand those early procedural tests.

These victories also send another signal.

Liberia's courts appear increasingly willing to insist that anti-corruption cases proceed according to established legal standards rather than political considerations.

That strengthens confidence in both judicial independence and prosecutorial preparedness.

AREPT itself is a relatively new institution, established by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai shortly after assuming office in 2024.

Its creation reflected one of the administration's flagship governance promises--to aggressively pursue the recovery of public assets allegedly acquired through corruption, abuse of office and illicit enrichment.

Unlike traditional prosecutorial bodies whose primary objective is criminal conviction, AREPT combines criminal investigation with asset tracing and recovery.

Its mandate extends beyond prosecuting individuals.

It seeks to identify, trace, preserve, recover and return public assets believed to have been unlawfully acquired.

The Task Force works closely with the Ministry of Justice, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), the General Auditing Commission (GAC), the Liberia Revenue Authority and other investigative institutions.

Its establishment reflects a growing international trend.

Increasingly, governments recognize that fighting corruption requires recovering stolen assets--not simply imprisoning offenders.

Yet experts caution that recovering billions of dollars in allegedly stolen public resources will likely prove far more difficult than securing criminal convictions.

Asset recovery remains among the most legally complex areas of anti-corruption enforcement.

Money suspected of being stolen rarely remains in simple bank accounts.

Assets are often converted into real estate, offshore investments, shell companies, luxury vehicles, foreign bank deposits and third-party holdings.

Tracing those assets requires international cooperation, mutual legal assistance treaties, forensic accounting and prolonged litigation.

Many countries spend years attempting to recover assets hidden abroad.

Even where convictions are obtained, recovery can remain incomplete.

Consequently, AREPT's long-term success may ultimately be measured less by the number of indictments filed than by how much public wealth is actually restored to Liberia.

Fighting Corruption Beyond Asset Recovery

However, AREPT's greatest contribution may extend beyond recovering stolen money.

Perhaps its more enduring legacy could lie in changing public service itself.

For decades, weak enforcement has contributed to a perception that public office carries limited personal risk for financial misconduct.

If high-profile prosecutions consistently result in convictions where evidence supports them--and if illicit assets are successfully confiscated--the deterrent effect could reshape behavior throughout government.

Public officials may become more cautious in procurement.

Financial controls may receive greater attention.

Internal compliance systems may improve.

Future ministers and agency heads may recognize that public office now carries greater accountability than in previous administrations.

In that sense, anti-corruption enforcement becomes preventive rather than merely punitive.

Even before the current prosecutions, AREPT had begun recording several notable legal successes.

The Task Force has secured court-issued writs preserving disputed assets pending litigation, successfully opposed attempts to remove certain accused persons from Liberia without judicial authorization, and strengthened cooperation with prosecutors in several high-profile investigations.

Its investigative work has also contributed to ongoing efforts involving allegations of procurement fraud, abuse of public office and unlawful enrichment by former government officials.

Although many of those cases remain pending, legal observers say the institution has steadily demonstrated increasing organizational capacity.

The Boakai administration entered office promising that corruption would no longer be treated as an inevitable cost of governance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

That promise elevated public expectations considerably.

Liberians increasingly expect prosecutions to move beyond investigations toward measurable outcomes.

For AREPT, that creates both opportunity and pressure.

Chairman Martin's confidence now establishes a benchmark against which the institution itself will be judged.

If the Task Force secures convictions while respecting due process and constitutional safeguards, it could significantly strengthen the country's anti-corruption architecture.

However, neither the Bundoo nor Diggs rulings determine criminal liability.

Both defendants remain presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

The Bundoo appeal now moves before the Supreme Court, while Diggs remains before Criminal Court "C" awaiting further proceedings.

The ultimate test for AREPT will therefore not be early procedural victories but whether the evidence presented during trial proves sufficient to satisfy Liberia's criminal burden of proof.

A Turning Point?

Liberia has established anti-corruption institutions before. Several have produced investigations, reports and recommendations. Fewer have consistently translated those investigations into successful prosecutions and meaningful asset recovery.

That history explains why Chairman Martin's declaration resonates beyond courtroom procedure.

His promise that "AREPT is strong" reflects an institution seeking to demonstrate that the country's latest anti-corruption effort will not simply investigate wrongdoing but successfully prosecute it.

Whether that confidence ultimately translates into courtroom victories remains to be seen.

But with important procedural wins already recorded, increasingly sophisticated investigations underway and the courts insisting on strict legal compliance, AREPT appears determined to establish that the fight against corruption in Liberia is entering a more aggressive--and potentially more consequential--phase than the country has witnessed in decades.