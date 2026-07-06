Liberia: Kamara Urges Faster Legal Modernization and Investment Certainty As Liberia Seeks Stronger Mining Competitiveness

Monrovia — The President of the Liberia Chamber of Mines, Amara KAMARA, has intensified his call for urgent legal and regulatory reforms in the mining sector, warning that delays in modernization and fragmented institutional coordination could weaken Liberia's ability to attract long-term investment at a time of rising global demand for critical minerals.

KAMARA made the remarks on Wednesday during the 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), Networking Event, and Fourth Anniversary Celebration of the Liberia Chamber of Mines, an occasion that brought together government officials, legislators, diplomats, development partners, mining companies, and industry stakeholders in Monrovia.

Addressing the gathering, KAMARA described the event not only as a celebration of the Chamber's four-year journey but also as an opportunity to reflect on progress made and to chart a stronger path forward for Liberia's extractive sector.

He noted that over the past four years, the Chamber has emerged as a leading private-sector voice in Liberia's mining industry, playing a central role in policy advocacy, stakeholder engagement, and the promotion of responsible investment practices. According to him, continued collaboration between government and industry has helped strengthen dialogue and improve coordination across the sector.

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KAMARA said Liberia must move beyond policy discussions and take concrete steps to implement reforms that improve efficiency, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, and create a predictable investment climate. He emphasized that investors are increasingly choosing jurisdictions that demonstrate clear rules, timely approvals, and stable fiscal regimes.

According to him, the country's current mining framework, while functional, still contains gaps that slow down decision-making and discourage large-scale exploration and development projects. He urged government institutions to accelerate the review and alignment of key mining laws to reflect global industry standards.

"Liberia cannot afford to delay reforms at this stage of global competition. The mining sector is evolving rapidly, and countries that fail to modernize their legal and regulatory systems risk losing major investment opportunities," KAMARA said.

He further stressed that regulatory inefficiencies remain one of the most significant challenges facing the sector, particularly when multiple agencies are involved in approving mining-related projects without a unified system.

"We need a system that is predictable, transparent, and efficient. Investors must not face uncertainty when they come to Liberia. Certainty is the foundation of investment," he added.

KAMARA also called for stronger digital integration among government institutions involved in mining oversight, arguing that real-time data sharing would reduce duplication and improve revenue tracking.

"An integrated digital system will transform how we regulate mining. It will improve accountability, reduce delays, and strengthen trust between government and investors," he stated.

He noted that Liberia's mining sector holds significant potential, particularly in iron ore, gold, and emerging critical minerals, but said that potential can only be realized through consistent policy implementation and institutional discipline.

KAMARA warned that inconsistent enforcement of regulations continues to undermine investor confidence and create unnecessary risks for both government and concessionaires.

"We must ensure that rules are applied fairly and consistently. When regulations change unpredictably, it affects confidence and slows down investment decisions," he said.

The Chamber President also reiterated the importance of strengthening institutional capacity within key government agencies, including training technical staff and improving digital systems for monitoring mining operations.

"We cannot regulate a modern mining industry with outdated systems. Capacity building is not optional; it is essential for effective governance," KAMARA stated.

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He further urged government to prioritize infrastructure development, particularly rail and energy systems, which he described as critical enablers of large-scale mining operations.

"Mining cannot thrive in isolation. It depends on infrastructure, especially rail, power, and transport systems that can support bulk commodity exports," he added.

KAMARA maintained that Liberia remains well-positioned to attract global mining investors, but only if reforms are implemented with urgency and consistency.

"The opportunity is here, but it will not wait. Liberia must act decisively if it wants to remain competitive in the global mining industry," he said.

He reaffirmed the Chamber's readiness to work with government and development partners to support reform initiatives that strengthen transparency, efficiency, and long-term sustainability in the mining sector.