Ghana: NGO Supports Schs With Books, Backpacks

The Community Learning Improvement Foundation (CLIF), a non-governmental organisation, has donated 3,000 books, 7,000 learning materials and 1,000 backpacks to selected basic schools in the Greater Accra Region to promote literacy, improve teaching and foster a reading culture among pupils.

The donation, which forms part of the foundation's maiden outreach programme, is expected to benefit about 1,000 pupils in underserved communities.

The beneficiary schools are Chorkor Presbyterian Primary School, Mamprobi Methodist School, Roman Catholic Boys Basic School, and Korle Gonno Methodist A and B Primary School.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Accra on Thursday, the President of CLIF, Mr Edmund Laryea, said the foundation was established out of a desire to give back to communities through education, which he described as a powerful tool for transforming lives.

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He explained that although the organisation has been in existence for only a year, it remains committed to supporting schools across the country with educational resources to help improve learning outcomes.

Mr Laryea emphasised the need for children to develop strong reading skills at an early age, noting that reading proficiency is key to academic success.

He said the foundation believes education is the pathway to a brighter future and that children who are able to read at grade level are more likely to excel in other subjects. He added that the donation is intended to help create such opportunities for every child.

Mr Laryea further disclosed that, as part of its long-term intervention, CLIF plans to establish education clubs in the beneficiary schools to nurture reading habits, improve literacy and enhance pupils' academic performance.

Receiving the items on behalf of Roman Catholic Boys Basic School, the Headmistress, Ms Josephine Effe Yawson, expressed appreciation to CLIF for the support and assured that the materials would be put to good use.

She revealed that the school has already established a reading club where pupils borrow books every Friday and return them after reading.

According to her, members of the club also read aloud to improve their pronunciation, fluency and comprehension.

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She noted that the donation would strengthen the club, make it more vibrant and encourage more pupils to cultivate the habit of reading.

Ms Yawson, however, appealed to individuals, corporate organisations and other philanthropic bodies to support the school with additional books and educational resources.

She explained that many children in the surrounding community spend their free time idly due to the lack of reading materials and other meaningful educational activities.

Also receiving the items, the Head teacher of Korle Gonno Methodist A Primary/JHS, Ms Pearl Doyoe Amanatey, described the donation as timely, saying it would significantly improve teaching and learning.

She explained that many pupils lack proper school bags and often carry their books in plastic bags or by hand, exposing them to damage, particularly during the rainy season.

Ms Amanatey noted that the backpacks would help pupils safely carry their books and learning materials, while the donated books would reinforce reading habits and provide teachers with additional instructional resources.

She expressed confidence that the intervention would boost pupils' enthusiasm for learning, improve their academic performance and contribute to better educational outcomes.

Ms Amanatey commended CLIF for investing in the future of children through education and encouraged other organisations to emulate the foundation's example by supporting schools in deprived communities.